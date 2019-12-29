MINERAL — Michael Sluss squats down in the pantry of a home under construction 3 miles from his high school. It’s a Wednesday morning in the middle of the school year, and this is the junior’s classroom.
Sluss, a carpentry II student at Louisa County High School, is working on the blocking for the shelves in the pantry, cutting the wood and nailing them into the home’s framing. Around him, classmates work on the roof, underneath the house and in each of the three bedrooms.
They do this every day, taking a bus 10 minutes from the high school to a plot of land on Smith Road for three hours where they are building a home from start to finish. It’s all part of a partnership with the Fluvanna-Louisa Housing Foundation, which owns the land and will eventually sell it at cost to a family in need.
“There are families out there that don’t have homes that need them, and we’re able to help give them that,” Sluss said.
Sluss is one of 10 upper-level carpentry students working on the house, laying the foundation and putting a roof over the three-bedroom, two-bathroom frame. He got interested in construction as a freshman when his father asked for his help building a shed.
They’re working under the supervision of Rodney Carter, the school’s carpentry teacher who built custom homes from 1989 to 2007. Carter serves as the de facto site superintendent, with students coming to him for advice and direction.
“They can learn a lot about life in just being out here,” he said, adding that he’s enjoyed getting to know the students more on the site than he’s able to in the classroom.
Carter has tried to instill three things in the roughly 10 weeks the students have been on-site: do quality work, finish on time and meet the specs you’re given.
Saun Williamson, a senior whose father owns a construction business, rotates tasks as a veteran carpentry student and said the project has given him on-the-ground experience while letting him get closer to his peers.
“It’s really showed me how much work goes into building a house,” he said.
Bo Bundrick, the county school system’s career and technical education director, said students built a home last year for the architectural design teacher, who designed the house before students built it. The current project is the school’s second build.
“We want to build a house a year,” he said. “It’s real-world experience.”
The school system has about 50 career and technical education classes with fundraising efforts for the programs coming from services such as haircuts from cosmetology students and oil changes from automotive students.
“We’re trying to build the mindset in our youth that you can make a living doing these trades,” Bundrick said.
Lindell Chavis, the assistant director of the housing foundation, said the home’s price will be lower because the students are building it as part of a school project.
“It’s a win-win for everybody,” she said.
The home is set to be completed this spring. A recipient has not yet been chosen, but the hope is it will go to a school employee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.