Long-time area residents Ann and Seward McGhee are moving to Florida this month, after helping enact a Virginia law named after their late daughter that they hope will save lives.
Dillon McGhee, an Atlee High School graduate, died in August 2017 at age 26 of a drug overdose in Chesterfield County in the home of a drug user who delayed any chance of medical assistance.
Passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor, “Dillon’s Law” took effect on July 1. It allows someone who is using drugs and reports an overdose to avoid prosecution for the possession or consumption of an illegal drug or the possession of drug paraphernalia.
The aim is to encourage people who witness an overdose to call for help immediately even if they, themselves, are using drugs.
Ann McGhee, Dillon’s mother, said, “I was telling someone the other day, ‘Our lives will never be the same. We will grieve until the day that we die since we miss her every single day.’
“But we’re trying to do things in her memory and to keep her memory alive with other people — not only just [through] this law,” she said.
The prior Virginia “Good Samaritan” law was criticized as one of the weakest in the country. It shielded someone who called for medical help for an overdose from prosecution — but only if they “substantially” cooperated with law enforcement “in any investigation of any criminal offense reasonably related to an overdose.”
Dillon’s Law drops the cooperation requirement, although the person who supplied the overdose drugs would not be spared from prosecution. The new law also applies to the unlawful purchase, possession or consumption of alcohol, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dillon died after battling addiction for seven years. She overdosed at the home of John S. Nielsen in Chesterfield, where she injected herself with heroin that Nielsen said she brought to his house.
Nielsen told police he left the house to get some drugs for himself. When he returned, he said two women were waiting for him. When they went inside, they found McGhee slumped on a couch. The two women left, one of them calling 911 to report the overdose.
Police responded to the address and asked Nielsen about McGhee.
Nielsen said she had left his house and refused to let them search inside, stalling them for 17 minutes. Believing McGhee was inside and in danger, officers entered the home and found her body in the laundry closet where Nielsen had placed her.
An autopsy showed she died of multidrug toxicity, with heroin, fentanyl and cocaine in her system. Nielsen, 45, pleaded no contest to concealing McGhee’s body and to possession of controlled substances. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
A prosecutor said that Nielsen feared calling police because he had drugs in the house, but he thought he could get her into his truck to take her to the hospital.
The McGhees do not know if the new law would have saved their daughter, but they are confident it will save others, if it has not already.
Ann McGhee said that although she hopes it will save thousands of lives, “if it saves one life it will have been worth everything that we did and went through. Just one life is all it takes for it to be worth it.”
The McGhees are lifelong Virginia residents and have lived in the Richmond area for the past 30 years.
“We are building a house in Florida and we will be leaving Virginia on December 30 for closing on January 2,” said Seward McGhee.
“As you can imagine, it’s been very hard staying in our home and seeing everything that reminds us of Dillon. Remembering Dillon every day will never change, but in Florida maybe we can live a little happier each day. With fewer heartbreaks and times of sadness each day,” he said.
She said current Florida law is similar to the one Virginia had. “I’m contacting some friends that live down there to get in contact with one of the senators to see if I can get them to start helping us to get the law changed in that state, also,” she said.
“We have wonderful memories; still the memories leave a hole in your heart. And so we feel we needed a new start. But, even with that new start, we plan to try to work with parents and so forth in our new home town and help them so that they won’t have to go through this,” she said.
Her husband said, “We will miss friends and other great people ... but we need a new beginning.”
“It gets better,” Seward said. “I’m sure it will get better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.