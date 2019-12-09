The mother of two young daughters who overdosed on pills they found in her purse was sentenced Monday to two years in prison following a plea agreement.
One of the children, a 5-year-old girl, died from morphine toxicity, according to the medical examiner. The older child, age 6, recovered after four days in intensive care and several doses of Narcan, which is used to treat opioid overdoses.
The children's mother, Deshondra N. Spruill, 30, of the 1700 block of Rosecrest Avenue in Richmond, entered a plea of no contest to involuntary manslaughter, child abuse or neglect, and drug possession. Under the plea agreement, she was sentenced to 30 years with all but two years suspended.
On Sept. 9, 2018, police were summoned to Spruill's address in the Hillside Court public housing community in South Richmond, where she reported her daughter unconscious.
It was later discovered that the two girls had taken pills from their mother's purse, which had been in Spruill's bedroom, according to a summary of evidence provided by Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kelli Burnett. Spruill had been at the store at the time, according to the document, which was attached to the plea agreement.
When she arrived home, Spruill was told by the older child that her sister had taken the pills. Spruill disciplined the younger daughter and put them both to bed — the younger one was placed in Spruill's bed; the older one, in her own room. Then Spruill got in bed with the younger girl and fell asleep, the court documents said.
Spruill awoke to find the bed wet and her daughter foaming at the mouth with her eyes rolled back in her head, the summary said. The girl also was laboring to breath. Spruill put her in the shower, but the child was unresponsive, so she called 911. She and the child's father tried to resuscitate her, the document said.
The child was taken to the hospital, where she ultimately was pronounced dead.
Hospital staff asked police to return to Spruill's home and check on the other children, the summary said. Police found the 6-year-old girl unresponsive and took her to the hospital.
She was treated with about three Narcan doses for opioid overdose, and eventually, a Narcan drip, documents show. She remained in the intensive care unit for three days, at which point she was transferred to the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit, and was discharged Sept. 13, 2018.
Police seized pills from Spruill's purse. The Department of Forensic Science found them to be oxycodone and morphine, which Spruill admitted to obtaining without a prescription, the summary showed.
In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dropped six other charges against Spruill, the agreement stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.