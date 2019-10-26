After her first month on the job, GRTC's new CEO Julie Timm is rolling out her vision for the future of regional transit in the Richmond metro area, hoping to build upon the first-year success of the new Pulse bus-rapid transit line as well as expansions into the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield.
As GRTC prepares to operate an extended route along the Jefferson Davis Highway corridor in Chesterfield starting in March, Timm said she wants to involve more local leaders in the agency's decision making and to reevaluate how its operating and capital budgets are prepared.
The transit agency has been contending with farebox revenue shortages in the first year of the Pulse, leading to questions about its open design and fare enforcement system that relies on spot checking by inspectors.
And safety has commanded more attention from GRTC and local officials after a woman died in a collision with a Pulse bus this month.
The Rev. Ben Campbell, who was elected to chairman of the GRTC Board of Directors this week, said Timm, a Hampton Roads native and former chief development officer for Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority, is well suited to lead the transit agency through these challenges as its footprint continues to grow.
"It’s kind of like moving from having a Class A baseball team to a AAA team," he said. "It’s an exciting moment for metro Richmond. I think a lot of people sense that. We’ve got a person who really gets that and who also has a lot of experience."
Safety
The death of Alice E. Woodson earlier this month spurred new conversations about what the city can do to improve pedestrian safety along the Pulse corridor.
Since the launch of the new 7.6-mile bus-rapid transit line that travels from Rockets Landing to Willow Lawn in June 2018, there have been several vehicle crashes. But Woodson was the first pedestrian to be killed by a GRTC bus since 2009.
"It's heart-wrenching. You never get used to it. It's never something you can prepare for or protect yourself from," Timm said
At least one other pedestrian has been hit by a Pulse bus in the last 16 months, but city officials say there have been fewer vehicle and pedestrian crashes in the Broad street corridor where the Pulse is located since the launch.
Timm said she is unaware if there have been any other instances of a pedestrian being struck by a Pulse bus, but the agency is currently reviewing its crash records to confirm.
Based on data from the last 15 months, the city is on trend to see a 25% decline in severe crashes on Broad Street because of the changes in the streetscape, according to Richmond Public Works spokeswoman Sharon North.
"While it is too soon to draw any definitive conclusions (a standard before and after transportation safety study requires three years of data on either side of change), there are positive outcomes on Broad Street from the first year Pulse operations on transportation safety as we move towards our Vision Zero goals," said North, referring to a city initiative to reduce severe pedestrian and vehicle crashes.
While some transit advocates have started to call for specific changes to improve safety, such as painting bus lanes red, Timm and city officials said they are contemplating how to make things safer. "If you have too much visual stimulus and signs, sometimes you don't see any of it," Timm said. "We want to make sure what we do is truly effective."
Fare Evasion
While GRTC has seen an approximately 15% increase in system-wide ridership since the launch of the Pulse, revenue collected from its fares missed the agency's projections for last year.
Because the Pulse bus line is designed to function more like a subway or a metro train, passengers do not have to validate their fare when boarding. Fare inspectors are deployed to conduct spot checks, but officials say they suspect that the lower-than-expected revenues are a symptom of a lax fare enforcement system.
Timm said GRTC officials are still working to determine how frequently riders are evading fare payment. In the meantime, however, she said fare inspectors could soon begin issuing fines against fare evaders.
"It might be that you'll see in the next few months or so that it starts happening," she said. "We need to have that conversation with the community and the city.... It's not my favorite option, but that is the option that's available to us today."
Timm acknowledged that some municipalities and transit agencies have moved to provide free public transit to avoid problems with fare enforcement and to make the service available to more people. She said GRTC could also potentially change the Pulse platforms so that people have to validate their fare to pass a barrier or turnstile, but that either option would require significant public investment in the system.
"Regardless of which way we go, we have to address the fundamental principal of what we want this system to be and how we want it to serve the community. We'll then enforce fares based on that strategy," she said.
Funding and Regional Cooperation
The city of Richmond increased its GRTC funding by $800,000 this year, bringing its total annual contribution up to $15.9 million.
The increased funding was tied to the city's request for longer service hours on a few Southside routes and a new bus route in the Church Hill neighborhood. Timm said she wants the city to consider spending more money on GRTC based on how much the agency actually spends on its operations throughout the year, rather than previously adopted budgets.
Timm said those changes and improving future planning will help GRTC, the city and other jurisdictions in the metro area make decisions about where routes should go, how long they operate and where new bus shelters and seating should be built.
With the expansion of bus service all the way to Short Pump Town Center in Henrico last fall and a route extension to John Tyler Community College in Chesterfield Route about to open in March, she said she also wants to get officials in Henrico more involved in how GRTC is governed.
Richmond and Chesterfield share equal ownership of the transit company. Each jurisdiction appoints three representatives to the board. Timm said she would like Henrico, as well other localities in the region, become involved in its operations and planning.
"If we're going to be a regional transportation system, we can't be governed by members of two jurisdictions. We need to have input and representation from the communities that we serve," she said. "I'm going to repeat this over and over: where does this region want to take regional transportation? That's the fundamental question we need to be asking because once we decide that, then the governance structure and strategy for service will match that."
Henrico may continue to keep an arms-length relationship with the agency however, as Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said in an interview Friday that he believes the county should maintain its status as a GRTC "customer."
"I don't see the benefit in us joining another board," he said. "They've already been responsive to everything we've been asking for."
Also so many are not paying the fares. They are ripping off all of us and also the stupid tax payers in Henrico that gives our tax money to have empty buses in the west end.
No more money from Henrico. Also why do the bus drivers get free dry cleaning? I don’t get free dry cleaning. Your drivers are ripping you off
