A Prince George County father who pleaded guilty in May to killing his young son and seriously injuring his daughter in a drunken driving crash near his home now faces multiple counts of sexually abusing an underage girl.
Daniel Edward Krenicky, 36, appeared Thursday in Prince George Circuit Court on the new charges of aggravated sexually battery of a child under 13-years-old, object sexual penetration of a child under 13 and taking indecent liberties with a child in a custodial role. The alleged offenses occurred between Jan. 1, 2018, and Nov. 16, 2018, according to the indictments.
A Prince George Circuit Court grand jury indicted Krenicky on the three counts Sept. 17.
The alleged offenses came to light after Krenicky was jailed for the Nov. 17, 2018, crash that killed his 5-year-old son, Seth.
"Once he was incarcerated, the juvenile reported what had been happening and an investigation began," Prince George Commonwealth's Attorney Susan Fierro said Thursday.
In court, a judge set the case for trial on Jan. 22. Defense attorney Jonathan P. Bourlier has been appointed to represent Krenicky.
On May 30, Krenicky pleaded guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter, drunken driving and two counts of child endangerment. Sentencing was set for Sept. 17 - the same day he was indicted on the new charges - but the hearing was continued because both the prosecution and defense wanted more time to prepare, Fierro said.
According to a summary of evidence at Krenicky's manslaughter trial, he had been drinking earlier in the day at a wedding and had a can of beer in his car when his 2002 Pontiac Grand Am veered off the left side of the 16000 block of Jolly Road, struck a culvert and overturned. The crash was just 500 feet from Krenicky's home.
Krenicky's son was found 50 feet from the car when the first deputy arrived on scene.
The deputy performed CPR on the boy for 10 minutes to keep him alive until paramedics arrived to administer aid. He survived for two days before he succumbed to deprivation of oxygen to his brain due to a long period of cardiac arrest, according to the prosecutor's summary of evidence.
After authorities tested Krenicky's blood for alcohol content, it registered between 0.11% and 0.12% two hours after the crash. Had the case gone to trial, a forensic expert would have testified that Krenicky's blood level likely was 0.14% or 0.15% at the time of the wreck - or nearly two times the legal limit of 0.08%.
Krenicky was driving at about 10:45 p.m. with his children and heading south toward his home on Jolly Road - a narrow, undivided country road - when he ran off to the left and struck the culvert, causing his car to overturn.
Investigators recovered the data recorder, or "black box," inside Krenicky's car and downloaded the crash data with the help of Chesterfield County police. The data showed that Krenicky's car was traveling 79 mph five seconds before impact, but had slowed to 27 mph four seconds later. The data also indicate the car's brakes had been applied four seconds before the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.