Despite newfound flexibility, Richmond-area schools are poised to open after Labor Day once again.
The Hanover County School Board on Tuesday became the first in the Richmond area to approve a school calendar for the 2020-21 school year - a calendar that has the first day of school coming the Tuesday after Labor Day. Others are reviewing calendars that also open after the early September holiday.
The calendar was unanimously approved without discussion by board members. Superintendent Michael Gill said a committee would be starting work soon on a 2021-22 calendar.
State lawmakers this year repealed part of what became known as the “Kings Dominion Law” - a requirement that said school districts without waivers must open after Labor Day. They're now allowed to open as early as two weeks before. Students would have a four-day Labor Day weekend, with schools out the Friday before Labor Day through the actual holiday.
The majority of school districts in Virginia already had waivers to allow for a pre-Labor Day opening, making the change most relevant in the Richmond region.
Local school systems, though, aren’t yet taking advantage.
The Henrico County School Board is scheduled to vote on the school district’s 2020-21 calendar on Thursday, which also includes starting the school year Sept. 8.
“We know that in many instances our staff and families plan activities, camps, vacations and the like more than a year in advance, and we wanted our community to have confidence that those plans could remain intact for the summer of 2020,” Henrico schools spokesman Andy Jenks said Tuesday.
Jenks said Henrico will have community meetings about the 2021-22 school year and the possibility of school beginning prior to Labor Day “in the months to come.”
The Chesterfield County School Board decided in October that it wouldn’t pursue a pre-Labor Day start for the coming school year. In a news release, the county school system said it would propose in early 2020 a draft 2021-22 calendar that includes starting before Labor Day.
“Current School Board members stated a preference to defer any potential pre-Labor Day change to the 2021-22 school year, understanding that families and staff already have set vacation plans for August 2020,” the district said in the release.
An entirely new School Board in Chesterfield is set to take office in January.
Richmond Public Schools proposed the same in early November, with a presentation from the school system’s administration saying that while it wouldn’t be looking to start before Labor Day next year, it could for 2021-22.
A 2021-22 pre-Labor Day start would mean a shorter summer vacation next year for students given that school would let out in June under all the calendars currently being weighed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.