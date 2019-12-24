Kniyah Robinson routinely watches Food Network at home.
When it came time for a pseudo “Chopped” competition after school in early December, the Boushall Middle School sixth grader let her teammates know who was in charge. Moving at a pace that felt like a mile-a-minute, Robinson navigated the kitchen inside the school like a seasoned pro, making garlic shrimp with broccoli, corn and chicken tenders.
Her instructor, Chef Wendy Huett, had laid out different ingredients and told the class to make an entrée that must include a vegetable, a similar setup to the popular Food Network show.
“It inspires me,” Robinson said. “I want to show my mom that I’m a better cook than her.”
Soon, more students in the city will get similar experiences. A Richmond nonprofit is again expanding to give more students in the city activities to do after the school day ends.
NextUp will start offering programming at Albert Hill Middle School in January, the fifth of Richmond’s seven middle schools where the organization will have after-school activities. With the expansion - it moved into Elkhardt-Thompson Middle last year - every middle school in the city will have some sort of organized after-school programming, either through NextUp or another group.
“When children are participating in high quality after-school experiences, they do better in school,” said Barbara Sipe, NextUp’s president. “We’re excited to bring that to Albert Hill.”
The expansion is part of an initiative Mayor Levar Stoney jumpstarted in 2018 in announcing that $2 million in new money from private funders, including Altria, the Community Foundation and the Robins Foundation, would help guarantee that all 33 city elementary and middle schools would host or provide transportation to after-school programs by the end of 2020.
"We should do everything we can to essentially extend the school day and give our children a safe place to receive a snack after school along with enrichment with high-quality professionals," Stoney said.
While NextUp serves five of the seven middle schools, the Boys and Girls Club serves Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School and Higher Achievement serves Binford Middle.
At Hill, students will be able to take classes in forensic science and cooking, go outside with an adventure club and create their own comic book, among other things.
“It is exactly what Hill needs to further engage our students,” said Rupa Murthy, the Parent-Teacher Association president at the school “It gives students the opportunity to delve deeper into topics and tutoring.”
The goal for Hill, Sipe said, is for 75-100 students at Hill in the first year with 125-150 next year. The school has 519 students this year, according to state data.
Last school year, the largest area for NextUp programs was sports and wellness (20 at four schools), arts and humanities (13) and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (11). The students are served dinner daily and also receive transportation.
The majority of NextUp’s funding (69%) comes from corporate donations and foundations. It raised $2.3 million last year, according to its annual report. Richmond City Council approved $100,000 in this year’s budget for the Hill expansion.
While students at other schools stay at NextUp until 6:30 p.m., Albert Hill will have one session to start that ends at 5 p.m.
