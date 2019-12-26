A private school in Richmond is celebrating 125 years of operation.
St. Andrew’s School, a small school in the city’s Oregon Hill neighborhood, was founded in 1894 by philanthropist Grace Arents, who used money inherited from her uncle, Lewis Ginter, to open the school and a church next door.
“Everything is changing for the better and I think if Grace Arents were alive today, she would be proud of the things that we have accomplished as a school,” said fifth-grade teacher MaSheta Ellison.
Each student receives a full scholarship - the school admits students from families whose gross annual income isn’t more than 200% of the federal poverty line ($51,500 for a family of four, for example).
They also learn how to play the violin, a program that started in 2013 giving every student two 30-minute lessons a week. The idea was inspired by El Sistema, a program that trains students from low-income families in classical music that was created in 1975 in Venezuela.
Shannon Harris, whose two daughters went to St. Andrew’s, said the violin playing is an example of opportunities the school gives to students, with them performing at local churches and various community events.
“Being able to play an instrument allows you to access different parts of your intelligence that you wouldn’t be able to do if you didn’t have that opportunity,” Harris said.
“It really gives them a sense of empowerment,” Ellison said, “and doing something maybe they thought they couldn’t do.”
Ellison, who is also a St. Andrew’s parent, came to the school in 2007 after teaching in Richmond Public Schools and said it was different from her past experience.
“You could feel the love from the moment you walked in the building,” she said. “What I found when I got here was a family.”
So did Kate O’Donnell, the school’s principal.
“I love the idea of the history of a school that’s been around in the community for over a century and a school that was working in a community and with a community that was similar to what called me into education as a profession in the first place,” said O’Donnell, who worked in Title I schools before St. Andrew’s. “I thought it was so exciting that I could be doing some very similar work with that historical legacy and the opportunity afforded to independent schools around innovation.”
The school, which operates on an extended learning time model, meaning there’s a longer school year (early August to June) and longer school day (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.), serves 96 students kindergarten through fifth grade. While it’s located in the city, students come from across the Richmond region.
Roughly three in five students come from Richmond, while 28% hail from Henrico County and 10% live in Chesterfield County. There are also students from Charles City, Goochland and Louisa counties.
“Grace Arents was a visionary,” said Head of School Cynthia Weldon-Lassiter. “We have the opportunity to continue to grow the school in ways that are going to impact the greater community.”
Students have been a part of ongoing anniversary celebrations, including the creation of a mural in the school’s courtyard. That light-blue mural, with a sun and flowers, includes the school’s motto: “Growing with Grace.”
It has for the past 125 years and hopes to continue doing so.
“We’re leaving footprints in the sand for somebody else,” said Ellison.
