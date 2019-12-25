The continent of Carkayous and its 27 independent territories are home to throngs of species, animals and beings of fantastic colors and shapes and features, each one more exotic than the next.
If you've never heard of Carkayous, it's 1,000 miles past the Galapagos Islands - and deep in the heart of Jesse Smith's creativity.
Smith, longtime tattoo artist and owner of Richmond's Loose Screw Tattoo, created the fictional cartoonish land of Carkayous more than a decade ago but just this year, launched a T-shirt line called One Trick Pony Apparel featuring some of his Carkayous residents. There's BunnyBird: The Butterfly Eater, and Seahorse, then Cheshire Cat(erpillar), an Eye-Infested Interleukin, and more.
The shirts fall into three categories: Essential shirts with screen-printed images that start at $25; Feral shirts are higher-quality items created through dye sublimation and cost $40; and the Endangered Collection, which are limited-run designs on jersey print shirts and start at $60.
They can be purchased at Loose Screw Tattoo, 3313 W. Cary St., Suite A, or at www.onetrickponyapparel.com.
Smith said he came up the vast comic empire more than a decade ago, when "I was getting a little bored with just tattooing." He explained that while his customers walked away happy with his artistry, the limited (often one-time) interaction with customers "felt very shallow for me as an artist."
He created Carkayous loosely off the remote Galapagos Islands, where "they have their own ecosystem and lots of weird characters...[and] I could essentially have a place for all of my characters to live."
The name of the company also has a story. Smith was a participant on Spike TV's "Ink Master" show for seasons two and seven. Other participants called him a one-trick pony, implying that his skills as an artist were limited. Smith, however, preferred to take it as a compliment about his focus on his particular brand of tattoos - and then it became his brand.
Smith collaborated with several other tattoo artists from around the country to create the T-shirts, including New York City-based Columbian artist and fellow "Ink Master" Lalo Yunda.
In a word, Yunda called Smith a non-stop "dynamo," and praised Smith's out-of-the-box thinking and "rare" ability as a tattoo artist to manage color. He said Carkayous offers a glimpse into Smith's take on the world, but "with a very elegant dose of wit and sarcasm."
"He is always pushing forward, outside of our comfort zone," Yunda said, but at the same time, "very inspiring."
Smith called the T-shirts "a different avenue of creation for me," he said. The product line will eventually include hats, children's wear and toys.
Within his made-up world of Carkayous, Smith said, he's "uninhibited by anyone else's vision."
