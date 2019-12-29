A new fund aimed at helping the environment is growing in the Tri-Cities area, which has a long industrial past.
The Tri-Cities Environmental Endowment Fund could help pay for projects such as stream restorations, green technologies and renewable energy projects, as well as environmental education programs for local public school students, said Hopewell City Councilor Johnny Partin, who has been spearheading efforts to create the fund.
"Local governments and nonprofits and churches and civic organizations, a lot of them want to do a lot of these projects, but with limited funds it's hard to do as much as you want," said Partin, who has a bachelor's degree in environmental and civil engineering from the Virginia Military Institute. "We're trying to make it easier to fund these projects and make money more accessible."
The group in December reached its goal of raising its first $10,000 in donations, Partin said. That's the minimum threshold where the funds can start being invested in order to generate earnings, said Lisa Sharpe, the executive director of the John Randolph Foundation, a nonprofit group that's overseeing the new endowment and investing its assets.
The funds have to be invested for a full calendar year before grants can be made from it, Sharpe said, adding that they could help pay for projects to restore local ecosystems and lower pesticide use.
"I'd love to see it grow to at least $1 million and hopefully a lot more," Sharpe said.
The idea is that a share of the annual earnings in the fund will go toward grants, and that the rest of the investment returns will help grow the fund over time, Sharpe said.
In addition to Partin, the fund's other founders include his sister, Allison Partin, former Hopewell Mayor Jackie Shornak, former Hopewell Vice Mayor Wayne Walton and Tripp Wilson, a Prince George County farmer.
Shornak said she would like to see businesses step up and provide additional money for the endowment.
"I would like to see some of the bigger companies to kind of come to our aid and say 'we want to help,'" Shornak said.
The former mayor said she was hoping that the new fund would help bolster how people view Hopewell, which rests next to the James River that decades ago was known as one of the most polluted waterways in the United States after the Kepone insecticide was dumped there.
"I really do think we've got to change our image," Shornak said.
Hopewell has been working to make strides along those lines with the April opening of Riverwalk, a boardwalk running along the shoreline that offers sweeping views of the confluence of the Appomattox and James rivers just east of Route 10.
"That's one of our successes, and we need to feed off that and make sure we have more successes like that," Shornak said.
Shornak said that the fund's grants will be matched by the groups that are applying them, which will bring added money for environmental projects. The former mayor said she would like to see the new fund help pay for river cleanups and clearing trash around the waterways as well as education programs showing students the impact that litter has on the environment.
"We have big dreams and plans to grow this environmental fund to produce results and make a larger impact in our neighborhoods and in our Tri-Cities," Shornak said.
Next year the fund is hoping to raise an additional $50,000 to $100,000, Partin said. He added that a 10 percent share of the fund's annual earnings are expected to be dedicated to the Friends of the Lower Appomattox River, a nonprofit group that's working on establishing a 23-mile trail system in the Tri-Cities area.
Anyone looking for more information about the fund can call Sharpe, the John Randolph Foundation executive director, at (804) 458-2239.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.