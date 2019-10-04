A 72-year-old Murfreesboro, Tenn., man arrived at the parking lot of a restaurant on Brook Road Thursday afternoon for what he thought was a rendezvous with the aunt of two young girls, according to federal authorities who've charged him for what they say was a scheme to have sex with children.
Among other things found inside the 2017 Ford Escape driven more than by Thomas Austin Monti, was a package of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, massage oil and "a suitcase full of sex toys." But instead of an aunt, Monti was greeted by FBI agents who took him into custody and searched his vehicle.
Monti is charged with crossing state lines with intent to engage in sexual activity with a person under the age of 12. His lawyer, with the federal public defender's office, declined to comment.
According to a criminal complaint filed Friday and an accompanying FBI affidavit, the FBI's Richmond Division's Child Exploitation Task Force conducted an undercover operation targeting people willing to travel to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.
The affidavit said Monti was an Uber driver who is declared an "Uber MVP" on the ride-hailing company's blog, which includes a photo of Monti and the text: "Tom: retired School Administrator. Uber Partner."
During the operation, online covert employees, posed as adult intermediaries online and responded to people who indicated a desire to meet with female minors.
A covert employee posing as the 42-year-old Richmond aunt of 6 and 10-year-old nieces started corresponding over the internet in August with someone who identified himself as "Master Thorn," later allegedly identified as Monti, according to the 11-page affidavit.
"Master Thorn" allegedly repeatedly expressed an interest in sexual activity with the girls he thought existed, learning that one liked Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Monti also allegedly believed he was exchanging messages with the 10-year-old in addition to her, "aunt."
On Aug. 28, the FBI said "Master Thorn" wrote: "Are you, in any way, shape or form affiliated with any agency or organization that could cause me legal problems?" He later wrote, "and you're not worried about the girls telling."
On Sept. 8, he allegedly wrote that he had already bought a box of Reese's candy to use as a reward in exchange for sexual activities.
From Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, "Master Thorn" indicated several times via chats that he would drive from his home in Tennessee to Virginia to meet with the person he thought was the girls' aunt on Thursday.
Shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, Master Thorn texted the covert employee that he was leaving his residence. A few minutes later, FBI agents spotted the 2017 Ford Escape registered to Monti leave Monti's residence in Murfreesboro.
At 2 p.m., Monti pulled into the parking lot of a chain restaurant in the 9900 block of Brook Road at the time and place he allegedly told the covert employee he would arrive and was arrested, according to the affidavit.
Monti was being held at the Richmond City Jail on Friday following an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge David J. Novak. He is set to appear in court again on Thursday.
