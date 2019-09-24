Construction plans for a new George Mason Elementary School in Richmond hit a speed bump Tuesday when a city commission delayed a vote on the demolition of the current school building.
The city’s Commission of Architectural Review, a City Council-appointed body tasked with historic preservation, decided to defer a vote on the school system’s plans to demolish the current George Mason — a building often labeled the worst school facility in Richmond.
Commission members said they were dissatisfied with Richmond Public Schools not looking at alternatives to demolition, specifically for a section of the East End school that dates to 1922.
“The demolition of the entire school complex will remove a physical reminder of the historical development of the area and the public school system,” the commission said in a report on the building.
The panel is scheduled to meet again Oct. 22. Because George Mason is in a historic district, RPS has to get the commission’s approval before proceeding.
Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said he was disappointed by Tuesday’s vote.
“They chose bricks over children,” he said. “Every parent wants their kid to go to a school that has full amenities of a modern school, and that includes safe, beautiful play spaces. By denying us the opportunity to demolish that school, they’re denying children from that opportunity.”
RPS has planned two tennis courts, a basketball court, a playground and a multisport field for the area where the current school sits.
“We’re charged with [preserving] historical fabrics of the neighborhood,” said James Klaus, the chairman of the commission. “None of the other issues are in our mandate.”
Last month, the Richmond School Board approved a resolution supporting the demolition of the school, whose poor condition almost led to its closure in 2017. The school, located on 28th Street, is one of three in the city being rebuilt.
School Board member Kenya Gibson, who represents the city’s 3rd District, was the lone vote against the resolution. She, like the historic preservation commission, wanted RPS to look at keeping the old building as part of the new school campus.
“I’ve been outspoken about my concerns with the process and the costs associated with these projects from the start. In this instance, something clearly fell through the cracks,” Gibson said Tuesday. “The board should not have been asked to approve demolishing an existing building after construction had already begun on a new one. Now we’re left with fewer options if we want to preserve it, which is a shame.”
Two School Board members — Cheryl Burke of the 7th District, which includes George Mason, and Linda Owen of the 9th District — attended Tuesday’s meeting. In her remarks during the public comment period, Burke urged the commission to approve demolition of the school.
“Our children deserve better,” she said.
The school, which is named after the author of the Virginia Bill of Rights and is in the process of being renamed, once consisted of five separate building projects. A four-room frame building was erected in 1881, and a six-classroom brick building was built in 1887. It was known as East End School, but the school’s name was changed to George Mason in 1909.
A 12-classroom addition was built in 1922 and a federal grant partially covered a 14-room addition in 1936. Another addition was built in 1951, including the auditorium, cafeteria and offices. The 1881 building was demolished in 1974.
The 1922 section, which the commission wants the school system to look at preserving, houses 10 classrooms, the main electrical room and a boiler room, among other things.
RPS “has not explored feasible alternatives to the demolition of the 1922 section,” the commission wrote in its report, recommending that the division “consider all feasible alternatives to the demolition of the 1922 section, including an appropriate new use and rehabilitation, relocation of the structure to a compatible site, or resale of the property to an individual committed to suitable rehabilitation or relocation.”
The panel also wrote that “extensive asbestos and lead paint remediation would be necessary” to rehabilitate the building, which would also need heating, electric and plumbing upgrades, according to the report.
Kamras said the limited money RPS has should be spent elsewhere.
“Our facility woes are legendary here in Richmond,” he said during his testimony to the commission. “Any additional dollars that we have should go toward the maintenance of existing buildings and the construction of new ones — not toward preserving buildings for which we have no use.”
He added after the meeting that he would talk to the School Board about how construction plans should proceed.
Darin Simmons, the school system’s chief operating officer, said Tuesday’s vote wouldn’t affect the target opening date of fall 2020 for the new school.
