The four pedestrian deaths over nine days in the Richmond region last month appeared to have little in common, but should be a call to action.
A GRTC Pulse bus struck a woman as she crossed the bus lane on Broad Street near the Siegel Center. A Chesterfield County woman died after the bike lane she was walking in on North Courthouse Road became a right turn lane. A tree cutting firm employee working in a Chesterfield neighborhood died after being run over by a truck owned by the company, and a man died while trying to cross Nine Mile Road in Henrico County, all according to police.
Jurisdictional lines may insulate some of us from problems, but all are equal in the path of an oncoming motor vehicle. As we head into what has become a deadly season for pedestrians, we need more teamwork.
“I think it really speaks to the need for us addressing this from a regional standpoint,” said Louise Lockett Gordon, director of Sports Backers’ Bike Run RVA.
Pedestrian fatalities increased 53% nationally from 2009 to 2018, with 1 in 3 fatalities involving alcohol and nearly 1 in 3 involving speeding, she said.
“It’s a public health issue across the country, and we’re not exempt,” said Gordon, a Virginia Beach native who majored in neuroscience at the College of William & Mary and has a master’s in public health from Eastern Virginia Medical School.
Nine pedestrians have died in accidents in Henrico, four in Chesterfield County, four in the city of Richmond and none in Hanover County so far in 2019, according to preliminary figures from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. Those figures do not include the October pedestrian deaths in Chesterfield or a June hit-and-run in Shockoe Bottom that police are considering a homicide. Those four jurisdictions had a combined 26 pedestrian fatalities in 2017 and 23 last year.
On Wednesday, the Governor’s Executive Leadership Team on Highway Safety urged motorists and pedestrians to be extra cautious as shorter days and less daylight lead to darker roadways. It notes that over the past five years, 25% of annual pedestrian fatalities on Virginia roadways have occurred in November and December.
Pedestrians 51 and older are particularly at risk. Preliminary DMV statistics show 50 pedestrians in that age group killed between January and October of this year, compared to 26 during that period last year.
Mayor Levar Stoney is seeking to eliminate transportation-related deaths on city streets by 2030 through the city’s Vision Zero action plan established in 2017. Last year, 176 people were seriously injured on Richmond streets and 12 people were killed.
Richmond is the only local jurisdiction to establish such an action plan, said Sarah Shaughnessy of the Richmond City Health District, which is part of a coalition evaluating the city’s Vision Zero effort.
“It would be way more effective if it were implemented regionally,” Shaughnessy said.
Gordon concurs.
She said 20% of people in the Richmond area do not own motor vehicles and are walking, biking and accessing transit as their main modes of transportation, “and we have to plan for them.”
Advocates are pushing legislatively, on the local and state level, for measures that include reducing speed limits and requiring hands-free cell phone use while driving.
Getting hit by a vehicle moving 40 miles per hour, as opposed to 20 miles per hour, dramatically increases the risk of death for a pedestrian or cyclist, Gordon said. She added that the number of active smartphones has increased from 50 million to 273 million between 2009 to 2018.
“Distracted driving is the new drunk driving to me,” Gordon said. “It’s a huge problem.”
Beyond alcohol and speed, street design is a problem, she said, explaining that lanes and streets wider than they need to be encourage faster driving.
“When we built out into suburban areas like Henrico and Chesterfield, and to some extent, some of the more suburban areas of Hanover, we built for cars and we didn’t think about people,” she said. As those jurisdictions grow, we have to think about better protecting residents from vehicular movement.
Gordon visited Portland, Ore., last summer and saw a philosophy on transportation she’d like Richmond to emulate.
Portland leadership intentionally thinks about transportation “in terms of pedestrians, bicyclists, transit and single-occupancy vehicles — in that order,” she said, calling it “the most equitable way that you plan your transportation.”
We are hardwired to view pedestrians and cyclists as interlopers on our roads. But what’s at stake goes beyond a progressive goal of making communities more cyclist and pedestrian friendly.
“We also care about people’s lives,” Gordon said, “and we know they’re going to walk and bike on our streets. And we have a duty to protect our most vulnerable users.”
