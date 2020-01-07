James Apostle Fields, born enslaved in Hanover County in 1844, escaped his owner after a brutal beating during the Civil War and fled to Union-occupied Hampton Roads.
According to Encyclopedia Virginia, Fields pursued an education, ultimately joining the first class at what would become Hampton Institute, now Hampton University. He earned a law degree from Howard University before his 1989 election to the Virginia House of Delegates, where he joined 100 influential black Virginians who asked Congress to investigate election fraud in the commonwealth.
By then, Jim Crow was rolling back African-American rights and, not coincidentally, Robert E. Lee's statue was about to be unveiled on Monument Avenue — the first of the Confederate monuments to be erected there between 1890 and 1930. Fields was not happy about this development, according to his descendant, Joseph S. H. Rogers, who addressed the Richmond City Council on Monday night.
"He knew at that time it was not going to represent history, but a particular version of history, whitewashed in every sense of the word," Rogers said.
Monday night, on a 6-2 vote, the City Council took a tentative step toward the right side of history by seeking control over city-owned Confederate monuments, whose protection by the General Assembly looks tenuous as Democrats gain control of the legislature.
For the council to have done otherwise would have been an affront to common sense, common decency and social justice. This was the third attempt by Councilman Michael Jones to shepherd the measure through. Its failure would have been a greater embarrassment for Richmond than for Jones.
A city's unwillingness to gain authority over its own property could be viewed in this context as nothing more than political expediency and a capitulation to the enduring power of Lost Cause dogma.
The ancestors of those who had no true say in the erection of those monuments should have a voice on whether they come down. The General Assembly owes as much to generations of African Americans, including Fields, whose slavery-to-lawmaker legacy should be an inspiration. Democrats and Gov. Ralph Northam must make good on their pledge to unshackle city monuments from state control.
The passage of Monday's resolution did not go down without resistance.
Wendy Hayslett of Hampton, who identified herself as the great-great-granddaughter of a Confederate solider, said: “I stand against Mike Jones and the NAACP. All they represent is hate and to dominate."
A second speaker, who identified herself as Tammy from Norfolk, sounded themes heard during recent demands for local governments to establish Second Amendment sanctuaries.
"It is time to realize that we pay you and you are supposed to be working for the people, not your own pockets. Have you no shame? We will not comply with your red flag laws. We will not sit down while you continue to destroy the history of the men and women who fought hard to make this country what it is today," she said, without irony.
Jones rejected the idea that he was peddling hate, and earlier had disputed that his proposal was divisive.
"Slavery, that was divisive. Jim Crow segregation by definition was divisive,” he said, adding that his measure "seeks to further the conversation about how we continue to move forward as a city."
In the afterglow of its passage, Jones said: "Now we can finally have that dialogue and the debate that my ancestors, my grandmother who lived on Barton Avenue, could not have." He added that he's optimistic that the General Assembly will give Richmond authority over its monument and added that he'd like to look at the recommendations of the mayor's Monument Avenue Commission before moving forward.
One of that commission's recommendations is to remove the Jefferson Davis statue, and Jones said he supports that. But otherwise, the council's most unabashed supporter of monument removal sounded restrained.
"I'm not gonna lie ... when I first heard it, I'm like, 'It's not enough,'" he said of the recommendation to remove Davis.
But now, “I think it’s a step in the right direction to look at how we tell the story of Richmond. And so, to say, 'I want them all down now,' I think it’s too premature. Because again, I want to hear from white millennials, black millennials, this new generation of individuals who will live and lead this city one day. But my job as I grow older is to ensure that that they have the tools by which they can make decisions that we could not historically make.”
It's up to all of us, including the legislature, to provide everyone with the tools to find meaning for Richmond beyond the Lost Cause.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Jones = Hates whitey. Do what you wish, you did so much for this city and brought so many out of poverty. Continue the road and RVA can maybe aspire to the tier of the divinity that you speak of for all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.