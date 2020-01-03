From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019
Angelica Garcia slept in Monday after a Philadelphia concert with Lucy Dacus, "and I woke up to about 20 or 30 messages on my phone. And the last I saw was like, 'I'm crying,' and I was just in bed thinking: 'Oh no! Who died?'"
Actually, the text tears were of joy that Garcia's song, "Jícama," made former President Barack Obama's list of favorite songs for 2019.
"I had no idea, and I was pretty shocked," she said Friday. "And then I immediately started picturing Barack at the gym singing my song. I was like, 'Oh my God, that's amazing!'"
"Jícama" is about the struggle for native-born children of immigrants to embrace their dual identity in a nation where, "I see you but you don’t see me."
It's an anthem for an era in which the White House attempts to shut America's door to newcomers and rejects the cultural diversity that has made America great.
"I thought it was really cool first of all that he included me, because I'm definitely still at the beginning at my career, you know?" Garcia said during an interview at Kuba Kuba, the Fan restaurant where she works when not on tour.
Her Salvadoran grandmother, Filomena Garcia, was particularly thrilled. The devout Catholic has numerous pictures of Christ and the Virgin Mary on her piano, but reserved a corner for a framed Obama photo. "The grandkids aren't even on the piano, but Obama was," Garcia said, chuckling.
Garcia, 26, is taking in stride a season of recognition that also saw her make the 2019 best songs list of The New York Times.
"I'm also the kind of person that tries not to get ahead of myself, too excited. Because I want to focus and keep working and not forget what the whole point of everything is."
Part of that focus is translating her music into activism. She's selling "Wear Your Roots" shirts, with proceeds going to grassroots organizations that help migrants, including Immigrant Families Together, Annunciation House and the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance. The shirts derive their name from Garcia's "Jícama" lyrics about "wearing my roots and flying this flag," and feature a photo of her with American and Mexican flags draped over her outstretched arms.
She chose the Mississippi organization based on her firsthand knowledge of how difficult it is for rural organizations to attract resources. Her stepfather, an Episcopal priest, and her mother ran a bilingual food pantry for migrants and seasonal farm workers in Accomack County, where she moved from Los Angeles as a teenager.
"When you see the need, it's pretty hard to forget it," she said.
Garcia, a native of Los Angeles, is actually a blend of three heritages: U.S., Mexican and Salvadoran.
Her mom, aunt and uncle were all ranchera singers who performed that genre of traditional Mexican music at rodeos. Her stepdad encouraged her to attend Los Angeles County High School for the Arts and exposed her to artists as varied as Leonard Cohen, Willie Nelson, Joni Mitchell and Led Zeppelin. The result is a multicultural hybrid that combines Mexican and Central American folk traditions with American roots, pop and rock.
She moved to Richmond five years ago in search of a more artistic community.
"I don't know what I would have done if I hadn't found Kuba, at least," she said. "Because when I came here starting from zero, I didn't know anybody or anything. And I'm really glad I work in a space where I can speak Spanish every day and I have friends who know what I'm talking about."
She called owner Manny Mendez a father figure; her co-workers, like siblings and relatives.
Mendez called Garcia "an extraordinarily talented woman" and said of her song's recognition: "It shows Obama not only has good taste but she puts out a great product."
Kuba Kuba was a portal to Richmond's music community for Garcia, who sings for the bands Piranha Mama and the Mikrowaves, which backed her on "Jícama."
Bob Miller of the band Bio Ritmo works as a server at Kuba Kuba and plays trumpet on "Jícama."
"It works around our schedule," Miller said of the restaurant job. "Keeping something like this is very grounding."
Grounded describes Garcia, who's in no particular hurry to flee Kuba Kuba for the limelight.
Her first album, 2016's "Medicine for Birds" on the Warner Brothers label, was heavily inspired by the disconnection she felt upon moving to Virginia. Her upcoming album will be released in February by Richmond's indie Spacebomb label. Garcia will embark on her first European tour in the spring.
The reaction to her song about being invisible has her, well ... being seen as well as heard.
"Yeah, isn't that funny? That's pretty cool," she said. "It worked."
