Desiree Roots sings "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" to her long time friend Earl Fleming, who is awaiting a heart transplant, at VCU Medical Center Wednesday, August 3, 2016. Roots and other members of the Dreamgirls cast sang for Fleming and other patients.

Roots will be among the participants in RVA Celebrity Dish, a 10th-anniverasry gala fundraiser for the Podium Foundation on Oct. 3, 2019.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

Podium Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping Richmond-area youth find and share their voice, is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with a gala fundraiser called the RVA Celebrity Dish on Oct. 3 at the Hippodrome Theatre.

The event will feature “dishing” on three civic leaders who support Richmond youth and Podium’s mission: Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, singer/actor/dancer Desirée Roots and Virginia Commonwealth University Athletic Director Ed McLaughlin. 

Richmond Flying Squirrels Vice President Todd “Parney” Parnell is a featured “disher,” while Washington-based actor J. Shawn Durham, who recently starred as Thomas Jefferson in “The King of Crimes,” is the event emcee.

The First African Baptist Tribute Choir will perform.

Podium Foundation was founded in 2009 by Podium Executive Director Lindy Bumgarner and novelist and playwright David L. Robbins to help Richmond youth develop a passion for writing and sharing their voices. For more information about Podium and RVA Celebrity Dish, visit https://thepodiumfoundation.org

