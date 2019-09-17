Podium Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping Richmond-area youth find and share their voice, is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with a gala fundraiser called the RVA Celebrity Dish on Oct. 3 at the Hippodrome Theatre.
The event will feature “dishing” on three civic leaders who support Richmond youth and Podium’s mission: Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, singer/actor/dancer Desirée Roots and Virginia Commonwealth University Athletic Director Ed McLaughlin.
Richmond Flying Squirrels Vice President Todd “Parney” Parnell is a featured “disher,” while Washington-based actor J. Shawn Durham, who recently starred as Thomas Jefferson in “The King of Crimes,” is the event emcee.
The First African Baptist Tribute Choir will perform.
Podium Foundation was founded in 2009 by Podium Executive Director Lindy Bumgarner and novelist and playwright David L. Robbins to help Richmond youth develop a passion for writing and sharing their voices. For more information about Podium and RVA Celebrity Dish, visit https://thepodiumfoundation.org
