Police said Sunday they have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court.

The victim was a 20-year-old Ashland woman, Makayla A. Gregory, of the 200 block of Henry Clay Road, who died at a local hospital after the Saturday night shooting. Another woman was being treated for a life-threatening injury and was listed in critical condition.

Richmond police responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday to the 2000 block of Sussex Street to reports of random gunfire and a person shot. Police found a vehicle parked on the side of the road with damage from gunfire. They located Gregory and the other woman near the vehicle, both of whom had been shot.

Police have arrested Justin J. Diggs, 24, of the 7300 block of Woodside Street in connection with the homicide. He has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Diggs sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the incident.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

