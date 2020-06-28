saw shields

Virginia State Police released this photo that shows a handsaw and some homemade shields in the vehicle of a Chesapeake man who was arrested Saturday night.

 Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police found a legal "incendiary device," wooden shields and a gas mask in an SUV driven by a Chesapeake man during a traffic stop on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond on Sunday morning.

Police said a 22 year-old-male from Chesapeake was cited with reckless driving.

Earlier Sunday morning, state police had said the man was also charged with one felony count of “manufacture, possession, use, etc., of fire bombs or explosive materials or devices,” but corrected that information nearly two hours later.

"After further examination by a State Police bomb technician, the canister was confirmed to be a legal munition," the corrected news release said.

“The explosives charge has not been placed and this remains an active investigation,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said in the corrected release sent at 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

No additional information was available from police as of Sunday evening.

State police said troopers pulled over a Toyota Rav4 that was heading the wrong way on Arthur Ashe Boulevard near The Diamond at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The driver attempted to flee and struggled with troopers, police said.

Police said an incendiary device was in the man’s possession.

Troopers also found a hand saw, wooden shields, a gas mask and a shovel fashioned into a spear in the man’s possession.

The investigation remains ongoing, VSP said.

