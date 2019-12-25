Richmond police have identified a man who was fatally shot in Shockoe Bottom in the early hours of Christmas Day as Kenneth I. Lawson, 37, of the 3300 block of 3rd Avenue.
Police said they responded at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting at a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street.
Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people also were shot and wounded in the incident.
A man and a woman were taken to a hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries. Another woman was driven to the hospital and was treated for what was not a life-threatening injury.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about the shooting call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.