Nearly 1,000 people combined visited the Fairfield and Tuckahoe area libraries Wednesday, the day the Henrico County facilities reopened to the public after a months-long shutdown designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The patrons who streamed through between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. -- 227 to Fairfield and 722 to Tuckahoe -- were looking for normalcy and found themselves confronted by a new normal: temperature checks, health screening questions and restrictions on admittance.
Still, it was good to be back.
Fairfield Assistant Circulation Supervisor Andre Somerville participated in and lead trainings, meetings and webinars while the library was closed, but said on Wednesday that he had missed being able to physically come in to work.
“Not being in the building definitely was hard for us because we were so used to having that daily interaction with customers,” said Somerville. “People have been very grateful that the library is open again … To come back and see a smiling face to welcome them back, especially in a crazy time like this, is a really special thing.”
Henrico County school nurses took shifts outside of the libraries, checking temperatures and asking whether visitors had experienced any symptoms or been in contact with anyone with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Facial coverings are mandates, and capacity has been cut by more than half, to 400 people at the Fairfield location and 460 at Tuckahoe.
The county had seen 2,543 confirmed cases of the virus and 141 deaths by week's end, according to state data.
To encourage social distancing, furniture has been moved to avoid placing seats within six feet of each other. In areas where computers are positioned adjacent to one another, every other computer has been disabled.
Dedicated patrons milled through the largely empty Fairfield branch lobby Wednesday morning, perusing the "New Books" section.
Among them was Pat Bruce, a King William resident on her first visit to Fairfield who said she made the trip because she had run out of books to read at her house.
“The library’s just one of my favorite places,” Bruce said. “It’s a happy place. You can never have too many books, and especially when you have to be at home, you need plenty of books.”
Also located in the quiet lobby was a display cheekily dedicated to apocalyptic literature, ranging from Scott Westerfeld’s 2017 dystopian graphic novel “Spill Zone” to nonfiction books about various historical pandemics. Beyond that, resources for job hunting.
The library buildings are sanitized every day, according to Patty Conway, Henrico Library's Community Relations Coordinator. Books are not sanitized, but any returned materials are quarantined for three days before they are returned to the shelf, a standard established by research conducted by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Patrons who pick up but do not check out books are asked to place any books they touched onto a special cart, which is also subsequently quarantined.
Chesterfield County Public Libraries reopened ahead of Henrico Libraries, with three of their bigger locations opening last week. The open Chesterfield locations — Central, Meadowdale and North Courthouse — and are currently bringing in 35-40 percent of the traffic that they ordinarily do. The Richmond Library has not yet announced plans to reopen.
The Tuckahoe and Fairfield branches were chosen to reopen first because of their locations — Tuckahoe is closer to the western end of the county and Fairfield to the east — and because of the buildings' differences. While Fairfield only opened in October of last year, Tuckahoe has not been remodeled since 2005. This will allow library personnel to compare the different challenges that arise based on the buildings’ ages.
The libraries reopened based on guidance from the county’s transition taskforce, a group composed of representatives from over a dozen departments. The goal of the taskforce is to ensure consistency between the different government facilities and agencies that are currently reopening, while “following in line with the governor’s phases and … the recommendations from the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health” according to Jackson Baynard, Henrico’s Chief of Emergency Management and Workplace Safety.
Different sub-groups were formed to develop guidelines for different elements of reopening, from an IT team to support those who are continuing to telework to a team dedicated to developing signage.
“We didn’t want one agency having one sign and another agency having another sign,” Baynard said. “We wanted to make sure we were very consistent.” Those signs can be seen throughout Henrico’s libraries, where they remind visitors to wear face masks and block off seating that would allow visitors to sit fewer than six feet apart.
Officials hope the remaining libraries will open by the end of July.
Henrico County Public Libraries have spent the past several months offering virtual programming, and have been offering curbside pick-up since early May. Curbside pick-up was phased in, beginning at the Fairfield and Libbie Mill locations before expanding to the other three area libraries, until finally it was being offered at all ten locations.
In-person library programming is not expected to recommence anytime soon, however. Virtual programming, like story times, hosted five times per week by members of the library’s staff over Facebook Live, has been well-attended and well-received.
“Supporting early and emerging literacy is so critical that we knew we needed to provide that even though the doors to our buildings were closed,” Conway said. The Henrico Library System also hosts story times for school-aged children, book discussion groups for adults and teenagers and a comic club for fourth to sixth graders. Their summer reading program, dubbed the One Henrico Reading Challenge, is also underway.
These digital programs will continue “until we have solidified a plan for in-house programming,” Conway said, adding that there may be a period in which the library is hosting both in-house and virtual programming. “We want to be flexible and responsive to the needs of the public and public health.”
