Ted Voorhees, Powhatan County's top administrator, has resigned.
The county announced the change after the new Board of Supervisors formally requested his resignation Monday evening.
"In the November election, the citizens of Powhatan made it clear they wanted a change of leadership for the County," says a county news release. "As part of that transition, the newly elected Powhatan Board of Supervisors has requested and accepted the resignation of the County Administrator, Mr. Ted Voorhees."
The county hired Voorhees in the spring of 2017 as former County Administrator Pat Weiler was preparing for his retirement that year.
Voorhees last year applied to become Charlottesville's next City Manager. The city named him a finalist for the position in March, but he was not hired.
Assistant County Administrator Bret Schardein will serve as interim Powhatan County Administrator until a replacement is found, according to the release.
