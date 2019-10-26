POWHATAN – A Powhatan County jury on Friday found a woman guilty of the first-degree murder of her estranged husband in 2016.
Karina Rafter, 43, was found guilty of killing John Richard Rafter Jr., 48, on Dec. 9, 2016, at his home in the 2100 block of Flint Hill Road in Powhatan.
John Rafter’s body was discovered on the morning of Dec. 9 by his teenage son, who found his father in his bed with a shotgun wound to the head. After a two-year investigation, indictments were issued on Feb. 6, 2019, against Karina Rafter for one count of first-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a murder.
Both sides agreed at the outset of the trial on Monday that the case against Karina Rafter was circumstantial, as investigators were never able to present evidence that placed her in Powhatan in the hours when her husband’s death could have occurred.
The Rafters were married but were separated and in the process of divorcing for a second time when he died. Karina Rafter was living with her parents in Chesterfield County along with their daughter, and John Rafter, who worked as a senior support specialist for Capital One, lived at the couple’s home in Powhatan with their son.
The prosecution laid out a case that examined the relationship between the Rafters, a mounting fear John Rafter told friends he had of his wife, and Karina Rafter’s disputed claim that she was no longer in possession of the weapon that killed her husband.
Meanwhile, defense attorney Craig Cooley argued that the commonwealth had provided “zero evidence” that placed her at the crime scene or even in Powhatan. He presented jurors with other theories that he said could not be excluded – including suicide and murder by someone other than Karina Rafter. One of the alternative suspects Cooley tried to present as a possibility was the couple’s son, who was 13 at the time.
The jury found Karina Rafter guilty of both counts and recommended a sentence of 23 years in prison.
The case was brought before Circuit Judge Paul Cella by the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office after the Powhatan office recused itself because of a potential conflict of interest. Matthew Ackley and Susan Parrish, special assistant commonwealth’s attorneys to Powhatan, represented the prosecution.
Murder or suicide?
Dr. William Gormley, Virginia’s chief medical examiner, testified that John Rafter was murdered. Gormley said John Rafter was killed by two simultaneous shots to the head from a shotgun. The gun - an antique double barrel 16-gauge shotgun that was a family heirloom - was discovered next to John Rafter’s body on his bed.
Firearms tests helped establish that the shotgun was not pressed against the victim’s head, but the barrels could have been anywhere from half an inch to 12 inches away.
John Rafter’s arm length compared with the length of the gun’s two triggers was also part of the evidence, Gormley said. Each trigger fires one barrel of the gun independently, but Gormley testified that, from a medical point of view, the barrels were fired simultaneously.
The defense argued that suicide was an option in John Rafter’s death. Cooley pointed to what he said was a lack of physical evidence of another person being in the room and John Rafter’s state of mind.
Witnesses for both sides established that John Rafter had struggled with mental health problems for many years, including issues with depression and times when he was having suicidal thoughts and had to be hospitalized. One occurrence in December 2015 caused his therapist, Dr. Shari Arnold, to call Karina Rafter and have her remove any guns from the home, including the shotgun.
Cooley would repeatedly return to issues of John Rafter’s problems with depression and suicidal thoughts, citing stressors such as the impending divorce, a custody battle, and depressing memories brought up in a text conversation the night before he died.
In turn, prosecutors called numerous witnesses who said that John Rafter was not depressed in the months leading up to his death. Several of the witnesses said he had told them he was afraid either in general or specifically of his wife because he believed she would harm him. Several witnesses, including his attorney, Greg Wadell, testified that John Rafter talked to them about wanting to buy a gun to protect himself from his wife.
The defense argued that, in saying this, John Rafter was following the advice of a friend to lay groundwork to try to make his wife appear crazy to help his divorce case.
John Rafter had filed for divorce from his wife on July 13, 2016. A trial date on the matter was to have been set Dec. 13, four days after Rafter was killed.
In Rafter's divorce petition, he alleged that his wife had a history of alcoholism. Karina Rafter was arrested for a domestic assault on Dec. 27, 2015, after he alleged that she had been drinking and became abusive and combative with him and scared their children, the complaint says.
Karina Rafter said she had not been drinking and only scratched his neck once while she was trying to prevent him from accessing the contact information for her Alcoholics Anonymous group, which she had sworn to keep secret. She pleaded no contest to assaulting her husband.
John Rafter had sought full legal and physical custody of the couple's two children. But his wife challenged him in a Nov. 29 legal filing that said she had been the children's primary caretaker during their marriage and was the "proper person" to have legal and physical custody of them.
The shotgun
The question of who was in possession of the shotgun leading up to the day John Rafter died was central to the case.
The prosecution argued that in the weeks before he died, John Rafter felt the need to buy a gun because he still was not in possession of his own guns, including the shotgun.
Karina Rafter testified that her husband asked in several phone calls for her to return his shotgun to him. She said she did return the shotgun toward the end of November. The gun had been stored separately at her parents’ house from the shotgun shells and she couldn’t find them, so she bought a new box of shotgun shells on Nov. 30, 2016, and took them to her husband, she said.
She said they met in the garage for her to give him the shotgun shells, which is where the box was later found by investigators with three shells missing.
Several hours after the murder, Karina Rafter was tested for gunshot residue and it came back positive on one hand.
Cooley presented evidence through video and witness testimony that tried to call those findings into doubt because she and her possessions were touched repeatedly by detectives before the test was administered.
The day of the murder
Establishing a timeline for John Rafter’s murder was nearly impossible. His last known text was about 1 a.m. He was supposed to wake up his son for school but never did. At 8:41 a.m., the son made a frantic 911 call to say that he had found his father dead in his bed.
The teen told investigators he thought he had heard a loud bang about an hour earlier but went back to sleep. He said it was daylight when he heard the noise.
Karina Rafter went to Walmart around midnight on Dec. 9, 2016, which she later told investigators, who corroborated her movements with surveillance footage. However, she did not have either her phone or her daughter’s phone, which she frequently carried.
Marilyn Durham, the lead detective on the case, said investigators could not determine when she left the parking lot, which direction she headed or establish that she went to Powhatan.
The first movement on Karina Rafter’s phone and her daughter’s phone occurred around 7:30 a.m., when she drove the girl to school in Powhatan. FBI special agent Jeremy D’Errico showed how her movement was tracked using the phones from her parents’ house to the school and back.
At 8:49 a.m., she received an alert from an app on her phone saying her son’s phone had called 911. She called and texted her husband four times over the next hour asking if there was anything wrong.
Cooley argued that based on the timeline set by the son’s recollections of when the bang happened and it being light out, the FBI had established Karina Rafter’s alibi with her phone records.
However, Durham testified that the alarm on John Rafter’s phone was set for 6 a.m. and it was going off when deputies arrived.
Karina Rafter went to her attorney’s office about 9:15 a.m., and, while there, her daughter’s phone received a confusing text message from her son later confirmed to be a message that their dad was dead. The mother and son were not on speaking terms.
Karina Rafter showed the text to people at the lawyer’s office, then picked up her brother and went back to her daughter’s school to have lunch with her. She was there when detectives arrived to inform her of her husband’s death and take her to the sheriff’s office, where she was interviewed by detectives for 5½ hours.
In her closing argument, Parrish pointed to the inconsistency in behavior of testimony that Karina Rafter had once gone to give her daughter Benadryl at 3 a.m. when she was staying with her father, yet when she received an alert of a 911 call on her son’s phone, she didn’t go check it out.
