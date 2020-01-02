The site of two lesser known Civil War battles in Henrico County is under contract as part of a deal that will expand the footprint of prior preservation efforts there.
The Richmond-based Capital Region Land Conservancy this week announced its plans to acquire a 39-acre woodland property in Henrico's East End where the battles of First Deep Bottom and Second Deep Bottom were fought in the summer of 1864 as part of the pivotal Richmond-Petersburg campaign that led to the end of the war the following spring.
Parker Agelasto, the land conservancy's executive director, said the organization is hoping to close this month on the $156,000 deal. He said the pending acquisition of the property at 4900 Long Bridge Road is a win for historical and ecological preservationists.
Located just north of where the more well-known battles of New Market Heights and Malvern Hill took place, the property that's being purchased is adjacent to a 125-acre tract the American Battlefield Trust acquired in 2008 to preserve the battlefield.
The Battlefield Trust, according to its website, has preserved a total of 431 acres where both battles took place along what is now the Long Bridge Road corridor.
In addition to preserving history, leaving the environment intact at the 39-acre parcel could also lead to stream restoration projects that can reduce the risk of flooding throughout the area, including the Route 5 corridor, he said.
Under its current zoning as an agricultural tract, one residential dwelling is allowed per each acre.
"Rather than letting the property be developed, which would result in a loss of trees, we're working to preserve it," Agelasto said Thursday.
While there are no concrete plans for walking trails, interpretative signage or ecological projects yet, Agelasto said the there's new significance for the battles at Deep Bottom given a a recent proposal by a city councilwoman to memorialize black Union soldiers whose units also fought there.
