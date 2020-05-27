A Richmond Public Schools employee confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Gregory Muzik, principal of Mary Munford Elementary, said he is unsure of where he contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The only place he’s been where there was a large number of people is at a Chromebook distribution for the elementary school that took place May 14.
RPS said it learned of an employee, who they did not identify, testing positive Friday, May 22.
“It could have been at the distribution as we did have about 150 people moving through the school,” Musik said in an email to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “We did use social distancing, everyone wore a mask and most of us used gloves if we were handling equipment.”
Muzik has only had mild symptoms, and said he got tested when another volunteer told him that she had a fever for three days. That volunteer did not get tested, according to Muzik. Muzik is in self-isolation.
RPS said it found out about a district employee testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday and encouraged anyone who was at the distribution to isolate as well.
“The employee was present at multiple events at Mary Munford Elementary School over the last two weeks and was asymptomatic at the time,” said Danielle Pierce, a district spokesperson, in a statement. “At the direction of the Richmond City Health Department, we encourage individuals who were present at Mary Munford Elementary School distribution events over the last two weeks to self-isolate for 14 days and to reach out to their primary care provider if they have any concerns or experience any symptoms.”
It’s unclear what this means for Chromebook distribution.
Superintendent Jason Kamras notified the public of a COVID-19 case at Mary Munford in his RPS Direct Newsletter on Wednesday. Prior to that, Muzik notified parents of his diagnosis via the Munford PTBoard, which is a website for the parents of Mary Munford.
(This is a breaking news story and will be updated.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.