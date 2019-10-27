Henrico County firefighters will pour water at least until Monday morning on a blaze deep inside a private commercial landfill along Darbytown Road that they've battled nonstop since early Saturday morning.
"I really wish it was under control at this point," Assistant Chief Jeff Farmer said Sunday afternoon of the fire at The East End Landfill (TEEL), which accepts commercial debris.
The private landfill is separated by railroad tracks from the county's public landfill on Charles City Road, which accepts trash and recyclable material from households.
Crews have been working in four-hour shifts hosing down excavated sections of a mountain of debris 100 feet high and 100 feet wide, Farmer said. Excavators from the landfill company scooped up piles of smoldering debris that often ignited when exposed to air, he added.
Farmer expected firefighters to remain at the scene at least until 7 a.m. Monday.
“This is an exhaustive process that potentially could go on for days," he said.
“It’s such a large mountain of debris. And we do not know how deep-seated the fire is. We have to dig and dig and dig until there is no fire.”
The Henrico Division of Fire had been using drones with thermal imaging technology to detect how deep the fire burned beneath the surface, but those drones could not fly in Sunday's rain, he said. "I think tomorrow, we’ll have a better idea of where to go next."
The cause of the fire remains unknown, pending an investigation, he said.
