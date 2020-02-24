With a green light from the Richmond City Council, a $55 million apartment building near Virginia Commonwealth University is slated to rise on the GRTC Pulse line.
The council voted 7-2 Monday to approve a special-use permit for a 12-story, 168-unit apartment building at 1600 W. Broad St., where a Sunoco gas station currently stands. Supporters said it was a natural fit for the 7.6-mile bus rapid transit line.
“This absolutely fits hand and glove with the BRT Pulse system,” said Chris Hilbert, the council’s vice president, whose 3rd District includes the property where the building is planned.
Advocates told the council the project was the kind of development the city needs more of: dense, tall housing with ready access to public transit. They said the building was in line with the goals the city laid out in its Pulse Corridor Plan, adopted in 2017, which committed to promote transit-oriented development.
“A ‘no’ vote for this project is a dangerous vote against growth,” said David Johannas, an architect and member of the city’s Planning Commission, which unanimously endorsed the request last week.
Mark Olinger, the city’s director of Planning and Development Review, said his department “enthusiastically supports” the project.
Voting to approve the special-use permit were Hilbert, Andreas Addison of the 1st District, Kristen Larson of the 4th District, Stephanie Lynch of the 5th District, Ellen Robertson of the 6th District, Council President Cynthia Newbille of the 7th District, and Michael Jones of the 9th District.
Two councilwomen opposed it: Kimberly Gray of the 2nd District and Reva Trammell of the 8th District.
Representatives from the Fan District Association and other civic organizations in Gray’s district, which borders the property at West Broad and Lombardy streets, asked the council to delay a decision or oppose the project outright.
They said the building would be a de facto dormitory for college students, bring more traffic to the area and exacerbate difficulties current residents have finding parking. They pointed to fewer on-site parking spots than apartments in the plans. Some said they believed the project had not been properly vetted, a concern Gray echoed.
“I think it’s rather dismissive to say that anyone who has concerns about a project that is coming to their neighborhood at this level of density would be ‘anti-growth,’” Gray said.
Minnesota-based The Opus Group proposed the building, which also will have street-level retail space.
Ben Angelo, its vice president of real estate development, said the project will help meet demand from students and young professionals who would otherwise compete for housing in surrounding neighborhoods and contribute to rising rents.
“Density is needed to create affordability,” Angelo said.
The council’s next full meeting is on March 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.