The proposed arena at the center of the $1.5 billion plan to redevelop downtown hasn't gained Richmond City Council approval yet, but it has a new operator, NH District Corp announced Thursday.
Philadelphia-based Spectra will manage the 17,500 seat replacement of the 48-year-old Richmond Coliseum if the Council ultimately approves the massive deal on which its construction hinges. The company, which also manages the Greater Richmond Convention Center, will invest $8 million in the facility, according to a news release.
“We know Richmond, and we believe in it," John Page, president of venue management for Spectra, stated in the release. "Spectra will tap our long-standing relationships with top promoters to bring major concerts, sports tournaments, and other big events to visit Navy Hill, which will then attract larger groups to the convention center and nearby shops and restaurants."
The announcement comes after what NH District Corp said was a nationwide, competitive bidding process to line up management for a new publicly-funded arena. It marked a shift from what the development group led by Dominion Energy CEO Thomas F. Farrell II initially pitched to the city when his group submitted its proposal in February 2018.
Originally, NH District Corp recommended that SMG operate the arena as well as the Blues Armory, which would be renovated to house a music venue under its plans.
SMG's management of several Richmond venues positioned it for "achieving economies-of-scale and leveraging relationships and resources to maximize arena performance," NH District Corp stated in its 2018 proposal.
The Pennsylvania-based company managed the Coliseum before the Stoney administration shuttered it at the end of last year. It had also overseen booking at the Dominion Energy Center, Altria Theater and the Redskins Training Camp.
SMG merged with Los Angeles-based AEG Facilities on Oct.1 to form a new venue management company: ASM Global. The merger was first announced in February, as negotiations between NH District Corp and the Stoney administration unfolded behind closed doors.
Neither the administration of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, nor NH District Corp acknowledged publicly that SMG was no longer involved in the project.
Spectra Venue Management was founded by the same group that created SMG, which entered the Richmond market in December 1984 when it assumed management of the Coliseum from the city's Department of Community Facilities.
Then called Spectacor Management Incorporate, the venue management company created in 1977 by Philadelphia businessman Ed Snider became SMG in 1988 Snider sold his interest in it in 1997 and three years later created a new venue management company, Global Spectrum Inc.
Global Spectrum Inc. became Spectra, the venue management group announced Thursday by NH District.
Spectra will also oversee food services and marketing partnerships, according to the release. Spectra has an in-house food service division, formerly called Ovations Food Services.
That group applied to take over management of the Richmond Coliseum in 2000 and was rejected, although a review panel found it could have saved the city $150,000 a year, according to a Richmond Times-Dispatch report from that year.
Stoney released plans to replace the Coliseum in August, after 18 months of negotiations. In addition to the arena, it calls for a high-rise hotel with at least 525 rooms; 2,500 apartments, with 480 reserved for people earning less than the region's median income of about $83,000 for a family of four; 1 million square feet of commercial and office space; 260,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; a renovation of the historic Blues Armory; a new transfer plaza for GRTC Transit System bus riders; and infrastructure improvements to make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to navigate the area.
The mixed-used development would rise on about 21 acres of publicly owned land that NH District Corp would pay the city $15.8 million for under the terms Stoney proposed to the council.
The deal relies on the establishment of a special tax zone that would dedicate future real estate taxes from 80 downtown blocks to pay back roughly $311 million in public debt that would bankroll the arena construction.
All future tax revenues NH District Corp would owe the city for real estate, sales, meals, admissions, lodging and business licenses would also go to pay back bondholders who invest in the project. Revenues from the new facility would also be dedicated to paying down the cost of the arena, which would total roughly $600 million over 30 years
NH District Corp would privately finance $900 million during the first phase of the project, and $1.3 billion total.
