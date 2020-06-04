Black Lives Matter and anti-racist protesters are celebrating plans for the removal of Confederate monuments in Richmond, but are still protesting in the streets against police brutality against African Americans.
On Thursday, hundreds of people set out from Monroe Park to the Fourth Police Precinct in Northside to continue protesting for equal justice and an end to unjust police violence against African Americans.
“We’re still not where we need to be in the realm of social justice," said Iesha Lee. "My grandparents and parents had to do this. We’re here to continue this movement.”
A local school teacher, Lee fought back tears as she thought about why she is protesting for a better world for her family and her black middle school students. “It’s just really unfortunate we are in this position,” she said. “I am tired. We need action.”
The march in Richmond marked the seventh night of protests in the city following the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day last week.
Before the start of the protest, organizers sought to put a new spin on call-and-response chants that normally invoked his name to recognize the outsized number of African Americans who have died in high-profile incidents with the police in recent years.
“Say His/Her Name,” leaders would call. The response became: “Which one?”
Protesters held signs celebrating recent announcements that the city and state will take the city’s Confederate monuments off Monument Avenue, which are seen as vestiges of racism that persisted long after the end of the Civil War.
They said there’s still more work to do, however.
In addition to the removal of the Confederate monuments, the organizers of the march Thursday said they are still demanding the following:
- the termination of all officers involved in firing tear gas at Monday’s protest in front of the Robert E. Lee statue;
- withdrawal of the charges against all protesters who have been arrested in the last week,
- removal of National Guard troops from the city; and
- the creation of an independent civilian review board with subpoena power.
Other city activists are continuing calls for the creation of a “Marcus Alert” system, named for Marcus-David Peters, a local man who a Richmond police officer shot and killed in 2018. Peters was naked and suffering a mental break when the officer shot him.
The alert system activists are calling for would mandate that mental health professionals be the first responders in a suspected or confirmed mental health crisis.
“Relationship building is huge, and with the [civilian] review board, we’ll be able to build those relationships,” Princess Blanding, Peters’ sister, said in a Richmond Transparency and Accountability Project webinar Thursday evening.
Earlier this week, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced that he will back the creation of the system and a civilian review board.
Still, some protesters said they still feel compelled to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
“A year ago … I would have just said ‘Black Lives Matter.’ But I don’t think that answer is good enough anymore,” said Shannon Weatherford, a city resident who came to the protest with her husband and 18-year-old son.
“I think you have to come out for this sort of thing now.”
On Thursday afternoon, a small group of marchers walked along Midlothian Turnkpike in Chesterfield County bearing posters with messages that said “This is our home too” and “Our skin is not a weapon.” They chanted “Black Lives Matter” and demanded justice as they were escorted along the road by a dozen police cruisers.
The roughly 10 marchers walked to Chesterfield County Police Department’s Midlothian station on North Providence Road where officers were waiting at a community policing tent with coolers of chilled bottled water for the marchers.
Earlier in the day, about 100 demonstrators were gathered around the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Richmond’s Monument Avenue.
Demonstrators on both sides turned out roughly an hour after Gov. Ralph Northam announced the state's decision to remove the monument.
“We must forgive,” read one sign. Another, "Bye FeLEEcia."
Northam will order the removal of the statue from its stone pedestal. The statue will be stored while the administration makes a decision about its ultimate fate, with public input. On Thursday, Stoney said he was planning to introduce an ordinance calling for the removal of four of the city’s Confederate statues that also sit on Monument Avenue.
The call for the removals comes amid turmoil over systemic racism and police brutality across the country, which has brought violent and peaceful protests to Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy.
"Put an end to the lost cause and fully embrace the righteous calls." Righteous....such as bricking windows & setting fires to apartment buildings? Lamar Leroy Stoney is a scumbag.
Removal of the statues will be remembered as the time when Richmond shed major vestiges of it’s racist confederate past and proclaimed to the world “We fully reject the enslavement of fellow human beings that the men in these statues fought to perpetuate in America”
The failed attempt to re-write history and immortalize people who took up arms against the constitutional government of the USA is coming to and end as these statues erected to perpetuate white supremacy are removed.
Just look at that statute and you can see the absolute moral decay that has taken over in Richmond. Disgusting and all Richmonders should hang their heads in shame.
Yeah... and then they put paint on it.
Time for the statues to go and then Richmonders can hold their heads high in denying symbols of racism!
Robert E. Lee was a racist Democrat. The Democratic party seeks to remove all artifacts from public view that depict their racism. The Democratic party has been and always will be the party of racism. Meanwhile, the Jewish community seeks to preserve artifacts of the holocaust and put them on display so that people will never forget the atrocity. The Democrats behave like the Nazis who seek to destroy any evidence of the holocaust.
Oh... these will be put on display so people will never forget the southern atrocity. And it will be done, ironically, by new 21st century racism in opposition to racist republicans trying to keep them.
The racist Democrats are delighted to see all of the African American crowds out in the streets not practicing social distancing nor wearing masks. If it was white folks, they would demand that the military disperse the crowds to protect them from illness.
When will you become a man and reveal yourself Fred? You are the racist!
