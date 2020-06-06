Protesters marched from the Powhatan Administration Building to the county courthouse in peaceful demonstration on Saturday morning.

The crowd of about 100 carried signs saying "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe."

The march was sponsored by the Powhatan Coalition Against Racism and included members of the NAACP as well as Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th. 

During the protest, a group of about a dozen members of the Sons of Confederates Veterans sat in front of a Confederate war memorial that's situated near the courthouse.

