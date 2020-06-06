You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
A small group of the Sons of Confederate Veterans sit near a Confederate memorial in front of the Powhatan courthouse as protesters marched from the administration building to the courthouse on Saturday, June 6.
Protesters march from the Powhatan administration building to the courthouse on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Protesters outside the Powhatan courthouse on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
