Shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday night, police moved into the circle of the Lee monument, which has been the base of racial protests in Richmond over the past several weeks.
A protester threw an object at the police, and was shouted down by other protesters. Shortly after, the police released several rounds of chemical irritants into the crowd.
The police officially declared an unlawful assembly at 10:17 p.m.
During the ensuing hour police began making arrests - there were at least five police vans waiting.
Shortly after 11 p.m. the police left the area and protesters returned to their original position, in what they have deemed Marcus-David Peters Circle.
It was the fifth time this week that authorities have declared an unlawful assembly in Richmond and ordered crowds to disperse. New regulations for gatherings at the Lee monument were put in place in 2017. Following the white nationalist violence in Charlottesville that August, then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe temporarily banned gatherings at the Lee statue on Monument Avenue. He then imposed emergency regulations in November 2017 that became permanent last year.
State officials on Monday announced that authorities would enforce rules already on the books barring gatherings on the monument's grounds from sunset to sunrise. Protesters are referring to the circle around the Lee monument as Marcus-David Peters Circle.
Peters, an Essex County biology teacher and Virginia Commonwealth University honors graduate, was naked, unarmed and experiencing a mental health crisis when a Richmond police officer fatally shot him in 2018. The city's police chief and top prosecutor at the time deemed the shooting justified because Peters threatened to kill the officer as he charged him.
