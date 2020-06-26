police lights night

Protesters gathered outside a suburban Richmond home Thursday night calling for the city's Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin to drop charges against fellow protesters. 

A video from the scene posted on Twitter at 10:43 p.m. shows about a dozen police officers in riot gear ordering a small number of protesters to get in their cars and leave.

Protesters have been calling on the prosecutor to drop charges related to demonstrations against police brutality that began on May 29.

WTVR is reporting that multiple arrests were made outside McEachin's home. A WTVR photo from the scene shows multiple police cars and an armored vehicle.

Earlier in the night, about 75 people were gathered at the Lee statue about an hour after sunset. By midnight, 50 remained. 

On the previous night, police had declared unlawful assembly and dispersed hundreds of protesters just before 11:30 p.m.

On Monday state officials said police would be enforcing rules that bar gatherings around the Lee monument from sunset to sunrise. 

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

@EricKolenich

Reporter

Eric Kolenich

