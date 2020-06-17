A crowd of 200 or more protesters on Tuesday night gathered outside Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's downtown apartment building and tagged the building with graffiti, and some of the demonstrators briefly entered the building's lobby, the police said Wednesday.
Members of the crowd were demanding to speak to Stoney and yelling obscenities, and at least three men in the crowd were armed with rifles as they stood outside on Broad Street. No one was seen with a gun inside the building, according to a statement from property management.
The incident unfolded about 9:30 p.m., roughly 90 minutes before demonstrators tore down a Confederate statue adjacent to Virginia Commonwealth University's Monroe Park campus.
At Stoney's apartment building, the demonstrators "chanted about the mayor and tagged the building with graffiti," a police statement said. "A group of about 20 of them briefly entered the building's lobby before being removed by private security."
A resident of the building who saw the protesters in the lobby said in an interview on Wednesday that the demonstrators "were all screaming, calling for Stoney to come down" and yelling obscenities including, "F--- Stoney."
The building was tagged with messages including, "We just wanna talk Stoney; come on out," along with the phrases "Our streets," "Who do you serve?" and "Who do you protect?"
A spokesman for the mayor released the following statement: “Entering anyone’s residence without permission is irresponsible and uncalled for, and more importantly only undermines the cause of Black Lives Matter.”
In a note to residents posted inside the building, its management said that no one who entered the lobby accessed any of the apartments. "No weapons were noticed and the group did agree to leave the building peacefully," the note said.
"In an abundance of caution, we are seeking additional courtesy officer coverage for the building beginning this evening and will also restrict guest access only to the hotel entry," the message continued. "Residents are asked to utilize their fob and not to grant any random access to the building."
On Wednesday evening, two men were checking the locks on the front doors to make sure they were secure.
Shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, the statue that stood on the Richmond Howitzers Monument, erected in 1892 to commemorate a Civil War artillery unit, was toppled from its pedestal by protesters using rope. The monument is at the intersection of Harrison Street and Grove Avenue.
It was the third Confederate statue and fourth statue overall taken down during protests in recent weeks. The other statues torn down were Confederate President Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue, Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham in Monroe Park, and Christopher Columbus in Byrd Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Playing games with the Mob will get you no where it seems.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.