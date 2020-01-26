Hopewell City Public Schools will be closed Monday because the city is under a boil-water notice after Virginia American Water Co.’s Hopewell treatment facility experienced an interruption in power Saturday.
Teachers and staff will still be expected to report to work on time Monday, according to a post on the school system’s Facebook page. Tuesday will remain a teacher workday.
Hopewell High School at 400 S. Mesa Drive will serve as a distribution area for bottled water from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
“We are testing the water in compliance of the Virginia Department of Health every 16 hours,” Alison Bibb-Carson, external affairs manager for Virginia American Water Co., said Sunday afternoon. She added that she could not yet say when the boil-water advisory would be lifted.
The notice is in effect for all of Hopewell as well as the subdivisions of Birchett Estates, Cedar Creek, Cedar Creek West, Stratford Woods and Mullberry Woods in Prince George County.
Virginia American Water issued the following recommendations as it works to ensure the tap water’s safety:
- Throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes if made with tap water during the day of the advisory.
- Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking.
- Rinse hand-washed dishes for a minute in diluted bleach (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water) or clean your dishes in a dishwasher using the hot wash cycle and dry cycle.
- Do not swallow water while you are showering or bathing.
- Provide pets with boiled water after it has cooled.
- Do not use home-filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water; most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms.
- Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.