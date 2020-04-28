The Richmond School Board still hasn't figured out how much of a raise teachers will get in the latest 2021 fiscal budget. Some school board members support some sort of raise for teachers, but agree it might be difficult to get to the 4% raise that was previously proposed by the superintendent.
Before COVID-19 slammed Richmond Public Schools with a $24.5 million budget shortfall, superintendent Jason Kamras had proposed a 4% raise for teachers and all other staff, which now may be unrealistic with a looming recession coming. At a school board meeting on April 20, he announced the city’s allocation for RPS shrank from a $37 million increase to a $19 million increase, which resulted in the 1% raise proposal.
“It’s heartbreaking … our teachers deserve more.” Kamras said. “The last thing I would want to do is give a raise and then have to pull it back.”
The proposed budget also includes the annual 1.17% step increase for teachers, principals, and nurses, which cover cost-of-living increases. Kamras said by keeping this in the budget, it accounts for a 2% pay increase.
School board member Jonathan Young said there are other ways to get the teachers a raise. Namely, he said, by making cuts in other places.
“I cannot support shortchanging our teachers as it relates to pay when we can instead cut more from elsewhere,” Young said in a statement.
The budget Kamras proposed includes a few new hires which are part of Young’s proposals to be cut. Some of those hires include three new positions at high priority schools and additional Pre-K teachers to expand the Virginia Pre-K Initiative, along with some new central office positions. Young wants to cut those. He said his proposed cuts save $4.8 million that can be allocated toward a 3% raise for teachers.
According to Kamras, there are budget allocations set aside for two additional central office staff positions: an extra recruiter for the talent office and an addition to the school planning team. Both of those positions are $112,000 each. Kamras emphasized that number is not the salary for those positions, but also includes healthcare costs. He mentioned that an extra recruiting role would be important to continue recruiting people to join RPS, and that an extra school planning person would ensure that funds are being shared equitably between schools.
“I think it’s really important to reduce central office and prioritize the pay raise,” Young said. “The more people you have in central office, the less autonomy for people on the front lines.”
School board member Liz Doerr agreed with the sentiment of limiting how many people are hired for central office, but felt it necessary to continue to expand Pre-K programs.
“There are hires we need to make for next year,” she said. “I’m absolutely committed to finding ways we can prioritize our teachers but also acknowledge we’re living in a world where we have to make some tough decisions.”
The board also discussed the possibility of amending the approval of the Carl Perkins grant which came from the federal government to fund the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics academies at Henderson Middle School and Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School. The academies are budgeted at $1,875,000. Kamras said it was important to offer those in spite of the coronavirus since it’s part of the five-year Dreams4RPS strategic plan he and the board came up with.
“While we have to address all the implications of the coronavirus, we have to keep pushing forward for our dreams and aspirations for RPS,” he said. “This is a big part of one of the most significant pieces of our strategic plan. We started with MLK and Henderson because those are the schools with the most significant challenges."
Along with discussions of raises, a number of stakeholders wrote in for public comment to ask about the necessity of a new curriculum rollout for kindergarten through 8th grade.
“We … question whether or not now is the right time to launch a new K-8 math and reading curriculum,” Richmond Education Association president Katina Harris said. “Considering the current circumstances, we respectfully ask that you pause this initiative and reallocate those dollars to fund other priorities within the budget such as covering the cost of the Elementary Behavior Intervention Pilot and the Equity Fund.”
Board member Kenya Gibson shared the sentiment with the REA.
“The timing is not right to roll out those curriculums at this stage,” she said. “There was a new math curriculum rolled out this past year, and hearing from teachers and parents, there was a big learning curve. Rolling out curriculum is not a small task and that is true for both teachers and students and parents who are adapting to quite a bit of change right now.”
Gibson also asked about getting an update on the 2020 budget, with questions on how much money has or has not been spent, especially since school is not being done in the buildings.
“We need more information to make an informed decision,” she said on the budget update. “This is a time when there’s going to be more than just one scenario.”
The school board will meet Monday, where Kamras said a full review of the FY20 balance will be prepared.
