A month prior to the pandemic, Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration expected to collect $5.4 million more in local taxes than it budgeted and end the current fiscal year on June 30 with an $8.6 million surplus.
Now, it projects an $18 million shortfall in revenue collections, according to a new report offering the first snapshot of how the crisis has affected the city’s finances.
The city saved $11 million by cutting discretionary spending and freezing hiring, but the administration is asking the City Council to dip into its rainy day fund to fill a $6.2 million deficit detailed in the report sent to the council earlier this week.
The report details revenue collections and departmental spending for the first nine months of the fiscal year, from July 1, 2019 through March 31. It captures the initial economic fallout from the public health crisis that upended the local economy beginning in mid-March.
With three more months before the end of the fiscal year, some on the council worry the deficit could swell even more, requiring an additional transfer from the roughly $14 million reserve.
“I’m definitely concerned that we may have to access more of [the rainy day fund] than what’s currently projected,” said Kristen Larson, the 4th District councilwoman.
Consumer taxes — meals, lodging, admissions and sales — dropped off the most.
“The shortfall projected in these specific sources of revenue are directly attributed to COVID-19 and its impact on city revenues,” the report states.
Meals taxes, budgeted at $46.2 million, are now projected to tally $32.6 million — 29% lower than budgeted by fiscal year’s end. Restaurants, which collect the tax and pay it to the city, have been closed or limited to takeout orders since the start of the crisis under an emergency order Gov. Ralph Northam put in place. At least eight have closed for good, the report states.
With tourism halted, lodging taxes took a big hit, as well. Budgeted at about $9 million, the administration now projects them to tally $6.1 million, 32% lower than originally budgeted.
With gatherings of more than 10 people banned, admissions taxes collected at ticketed events in the city limits are down 13% , or about $338,000. Sales taxes are expected to come in under budget by 5% , or $1.7 million.
The council received the report Monday afternoon, shortly before the divided body approved a scaled-back budget for the upcoming fiscal year on a 5-4 vote. The plan takes effect July 1 and runs through June 30, 2021.
Stoney reduced spending in that plan by $38.5 million in response to the pandemic. He and proponents of the plan on the council pledged to reassess spending and revenues monthly, recommending amendments as necessary.
Council members who voted against the plan argued the body should delay a vote until it could process the newly released financials. Some said they were concerned the budget didn’t cut back spending deeply enough.
The council is slated to weigh an ordinance authorizing use of the rainy day funds when it meets next on May 26.
