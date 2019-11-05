Republicans held their majority on the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, according to unofficial results.
Republicans went into Tuesday with a 4-1 advantage on the panel, a margin that appears likely to be unchanged. Republican Supervisor Chris Winslow held a lead of fewer than 400 votes in the Clover Hill District race against Debra Gardner in the board’s closest race of the evening.
Jim Holland, the lone Democrat on the board, sailed to re-election and Leslie Haley, a Republican, held a 10 percentage point advantage in Midlothian against School Board member Javaid Siddiqi.
The seats in Matoaca and Bermuda, for which Republican board members Steve Elswick and Dorothy Jaeckle declined to run this year, remained Republican by comfortable margins.
Just after 10 p.m., the unofficial election returns from the state Department of Elections showed the following results:
Midlothian
Haley, an ethics attorney who chairs the Board of Supervisors, was leading in her bid for a second term on board in a closely watched race to represent the district in northern Chesterfield, according to the state tallies.
Haley was ahead of Democratic challenger Javaid Siddiqi by a margin of 55% to 45% with 16 out of 18 precincts reporting. Haley stopped short of declaring victory, but said she felt the returns looked good given the 10-point gap between her and her opponent.
“I just think people have spoken as to what they feel is important in the county,” Haley said.
Haley called for sustainable growth. Siddiqi, the vice chairman of the Chesterfield School Board, said the county needs to increase funding for schools.
Clover Hill
In neighboring Clover Hill District, Winslow was holding a narrow lead with all votes except absentee ballots reported. Winslow was ahead with 51% of the vote while Democrat Debra Gardner had 49%.
Winslow, a lawyer, called for competitive salaries for public safety employees and the extension of the Powhite Parkway to ease congestion at the intersection of state Route 288 and U.S. Route 360. Gardner, a retired state employee, said ill-planned residential growth had strained schools and infrastructure.
Dale
Holland, president of a local accounting firm, won his re-election bid. Holland had 62% of the vote while Republican challenger Tammy Ridout had 38%.
During the campaign, Holland said he had pushed for plans to build the new Beulah Elementary School that opened last year and backed a new transit service on the Jefferson Davis corridor. Ridout, a former dental hygienist, said she felt the panel needed a better advocate for the district.
Matoaca
Retired Chesterfield police officer Kevin Carroll was the Republican . Carroll beat challenger Democrat Shajuan Mason, leading 63% to 37% Tuesday night.
Carroll said voters often complained to him about traffic and road conditions, and he said he also backed building the Powhite extension . Mason said some voters she spoke with said they feel developers have too much sway over the Board of Supervisors.
Bermuda
In eastern Chesterfield, Democratic candidate Murti Khan, owner of a small import-export business, faced Republican Jim Ingle Jr. in a bid to succeed Jaeckle. With 12 of 14 precincts reporting, Ingle had 54% of the vote while Khan had nearly 46%.
Khan criticized county officials for cutting cash proffers developers pay to support infrastructure for their developments. Ingle, a senior project manager at a demolition contracting company, highlighted the need to give first responders and educators the resources they need .
