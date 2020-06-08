Echoing protesters who have marched through the city over the past week and a half, residents on Monday called on the Richmond City Council to slash the Richmond Police Department’s budget.
The refrain — “defund the police” — came from about a dozen speakers during a public hearing at what was the council’s first full meeting since Black Lives Matter protests took hold of the city. The demonstrations, fueled by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, have ratcheted up pressure on local leaders to reform policing in the city.
“Chief [William] Smith and the Richmond police have proven that they are the rule, not the exception, to this country’s crisis of police brutality,” said Mera Carle, a 7th District resident, who cited as evidence Smith’s department gassing peaceful protesters last week, among other incidents.
Floyd’s death hit close to home for the council. He was cousins with Tavares Floyd, liaison to Councilwoman Ellen Robertson. She and others on the body vowed to meet demonstrators’ demands with action.
Since the protests began in Richmond on May 29, local leaders have committed to establish a civilian police review board and a new protocol for assisting people experiencing mental health crises. Local activists had asked for each initiative over the past two years, to no avail, after a Richmond police officer shot and killed Marcus-David Peters, a black schoolteacher, while he was having a mental health crisis in 2018.
In addition to those initiatives, speakers Monday demanded city officials reduce annual funding for the police department. They want city leaders to redirect the dollars to Richmond Public Schools, the Department of Social Services, and organizations that provide mental health and community-focused services.
The demand has risen across the country in demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism. In Minneapolis, where Floyd died after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, a majority of its local legislative body committed to dismantle the city’s police agency in response to the outcry.
“It’s not steps we need anymore,” said Marshal Turner, a 2nd District resident and protester who addressed the Richmond council Monday. “It’s a leap.”
Turner was standing with peaceful protesters at the Robert E. Lee monument when Richmond police fired tear gas on hundreds last week. The department first lied about what precipitated the use of force, then later apologized.
It proved a turning point, prompting more to join the demonstrations and pushing Mayor Levar Stoney to accede to some of the protesters’ demands, like the review board and new mental health protocol.
City leaders also vowed to remove statues honoring the Confederacy from Monument Avenue, which protesters have criticized as symbols of white supremacy.
Other demands — like firing the officers who launched the tear gas or chased demonstrators with pepper spray — remain outstanding. So, too, is a plan for broader reforms to policing in the city that demonstrators have said disproportionately targets African American and Latino residents.
Speakers Monday cast the choice before city leaders as a matter of priorities.
“How many kids go hungry in our city because we bought tear gas? How many sidewalks are cracked because the cops want more armored vehicles?” said Parth Sheth, a 2nd District resident. “If we took half of the police budget and invested it in parks, schools and public health, we could make this city so much better.”
One council member committed to explore the idea: 9th District Councilman Michael Jones. In a statement, Jones called for a “deep dive … with the intention of defunding” a police budget that he joined a majority of the council in endorsing last month, before the protests.
“We should not be surprised or shocked at the paramilitary state of our police force based on the amount of funding allocated to them each year,” Jones stated. “Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is senseless.”
***
In other business Monday, the council tapped the city’s rainy day fund to balance its budget.
The council voted 7-1 to plug a $6.6 million gap in the budget that ends June 30, following a recommendation from Stoney’s administration after the COVID-19 pandemic dashed the original spending plan.
The public health crisis prompted widespread business closures, sapping key sources of tax revenue that led to the shortfall.
One council member opposed dipping into the emergency reserves: Kimberly Gray, the 2nd District representative.
Said Gray, “I don’t think we’ve gone far enough to find savings in the budget.”
The council’s next meeting is scheduled for June 22.
