A month ago, Shahid Bettis was living out of a blue-and-white tent in an encampment by Richmond’s cold weather shelter.
Authorities pledged something better for the 80-odd unsheltered people there when they razed the camp, citing the pandemic.
For Bettis, that first meant the Sandston Inn in Eastern Henrico; then, the Massad House Hotel downtown. But nonprofits working with the displaced residents of Camp Cathy and others in need of housing can’t make any promises about the coming weeks.
At a cost of $35,000 a week – not including food – the money for keeping the region’s unsheltered in hotels as COVID-19 rages on is drying up, even after an influx of state dollars.
"I'm feeling sad ‘cause I don't know what I'll do next," Bettis said Tuesday evening outside Massad. "I want to be in an apartment or a house."
The question of how best to support homeless people as budgets shrink and needs mount amid a collapsing economy has placed public officials at odds in recent weeks and run nonprofit workers ragged, exposing the shortcomings of an already taxed network that has for years groaned under the weight of an affordable housing crisis.
“Our system was so under resourced before,” said Kelly King Horne, executive director of Homeward, a nonprofit overseeing the region’s homeless services. “We serve so many people but still … can we do more? There’s still not enough housing. And people are still losing their jobs every day.”
The city of Richmond put up $50,000 to help; the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, $172,000.
Henrico has coordinated food delivery and mental health services, according to County Manager John Vithoulkas, who objected to having Camp Cathy residents moved to the Sandston and Rodeway inns, saying both are under investigation for code compliance issues such as non-functioning smoke detectors.
"This was a poor decision made by a mid-level bureaucrat in the city. It was a really bad idea to move people, many of whom need specialized mental health services, under the cover of darkness to dilapidated hotels that Henrico County is currently investigating for myriad life safety issues.
"This was someone's really bad idea and it shows how unprepared we are as a region to deal with the issue of homelessness," he continued.
A Richmond City Councilwoman with a background in social work is questioning the county's actions, raising concerns over stalled efforts to support homeless people with mental illness.
In an interview Friday, City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch said the county is unwilling to let the Faison Center, a school and community center in Henrico that cares for children and adults with autism and developmental disabilities, serve as a temporary shelter.
The idea is that Faison would be well equipped to help care for homeless people with behavioral and mental health issues.
King Horne said the idea has been shelved for now due to logistical challenges.
Brian McCann, the president and CEO of the Faison Center, said Tuesday city officials spoke to him about using the center as shelter. He said they knew the underlying zoning would forbid it.
"I don’t want to get in the middle of that," McCann said. "They said Henrico said no. That’s all I know."
Vithoulkas said the shelter idea was never discussed with the county, and that he's only heard about Homeward asking Faison about deploying some of its staff to help at other shelters.
Both King Horne and Vithoulkas said Lynch was not directly involved in the discussions between Homeward and Faison.
Still, Lynch said, the county could be doing more to help with the crisis at hand by working collaboratively with the city and providing direct funding.
"We need help from our sister localities if we’re going to take care of these folks," she said.
Bettis said he was comfortable in Sandston, before the county raised concerns and he and others were moved to hotels in the city. It was peaceful. He enjoyed having a microwave and refrigerator of his own.
Abe Massad, the manager of the hotel, said Homeward and CCC are paying for about a dozen people to stay in the hotel at a rate below the average daily price of $95-125 per night. He declined to say how much the hotel is charging the charities.
Bettis reported rooms with appliances cost extra; Massad said the hotel is not providing those amenities for its homeless guests.
“They’re just moving people from hotel to hotel. There’s no plan of action. There’s no consistency,” said Traci Byrd-Eagles, a volunteer with Blessing Warriors RVA. “They say they have a plan. But no one’s seen it yet.”
Bettis is just hoping to hold on.
King Horne said Homeward and other agencies in the area are currently providing emergency temporary or permanent shelter to about 1,250 people. She declined to say which hotels are being used to house the homeless. Aside from providing a roof and a bed, the hotel rooms keep people who are sick or at risk of contracting the disease isolated.
New emergency shelters are opening, but doors are being shut elsewhere. It's not enough to keep up.
On Thursday, HomeAgain announced a new shelter at the HI Richmond Hostel that could host about 50 people.
It's not as many people that could theoretically be sheltered at the Arthur Ashe Athletic Center, which the city had talked about using as an emergency shelter; Reggie Gordon, the city's chief deputy officer for human services, said Friday morning the idea is no longer being considered.
At the time officials shut down the camp, they were unsure exactly how long the health crisis would last. The shelter options for people at the camp were temporary at first.
A month later, resources are dwindling.
All of the local and state emergency funding has been spent or allocated already, King Horne said, but Homeward will seek additional funding under the federal CARES Act from the city, Henrico and the state to continue those efforts.
Beyond shelter, money is needed to make sure there's enough food, clothes and medical equipment for those who can't afford it themselves.
Volunteer groups, church congregations and other local agencies are delivering food, masks, soap and toiletries to where people are staying.
Some people are finding their way out of homelessness.
Over the last month, about 25 families or people without permanent housing have found it, working with Homeward and its partner agencies, King Horne said.
As of Saturday afternoon, Bettis and several others were still at Massad.
