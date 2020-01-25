Gracefully handling a sword as a woman in a green and yellow dress sang a traditional Chinese song, Albert Yee drew upon his decades of training - in his home country and here in Richmond - to captivate an audience of children sitting before him.
Decades after taking his first steps toward mastering Tai Chi as a child in Burma, Yee, 72, demonstrated his command of the martial arts discipline. Afterward, a group of women in traditional clothes performed a ceremonial dance in celebration of the Lunar New Year.
On Saturday, the Richmond Children's Museum hosted performances by local community groups and special arts and crafts activities in observance of traditional Chinese holiday that's long held an influence on the culture of its neighboring East and Southeast Asian countries, but is now becoming more ingrained in western culture.
"There are many Chinese people here. More people are celebrating or enjoying Chinese New Year," said Dongmei Yuan, the founder of Richmond Chinese Performing Arts Group, a troupe of women who perform traditional dances and songs at community events. "We want to share our culture here in Richmond and the United States."
While most countries today use the Gregorian calendar, which is based on the earth's rotation around the sun, many eastern nations and their diaspora still follow the phases of the moon for the observance of religious and cultural celebrations and holidays.
In addition to the performances, museum staff and volunteers let children play traditional games, practice calligraphy with markers, craft dragon masks and mold clay into teacups.
Cameron Booth, the museum's art exhibit and programs coordinator, said the activities gave instructors a chance to teach children about how people celebrate the holiday.
For example, while children were making the teacups from clay, Booth would explain how younger generations serve tea to their parents or elders as part of their New Year traditions - essentially demonstrating how some values are shared across cultures.
"It's sweet," Booth said. "It's a small exchange of information, but a meaningful one."
Whitney Reid, the special events and volunteer associate for the museum, said the annual Lunar New Year celebration is part of a larger effort by the museum to embrace cultural diversity in the community
She said it's about letting people from other counties who call Richmond home now see themselves, as well as sharing their culture with the community at large.
"We're happy to celebrate Christmas ... but we also love highlighting all of the cultures represented in our community," she said. "We want people to come here and celebrate the cultural traditions they experience in their homes."
