In response to growing coronavirus concerns, area public school systems are cancelling school-sponsored travel outside the Richmond area, including field trips, athletic events and conferences for both students and staff.
Richmond Public Schools said in an email to families and staff on Wednesday that as of now all district schools are "open and operating on a normal schedule."
However, RPS asked families to prepare for the possibility of cancelling schools if there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 from students or staff.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we are already developing virtual learning guidance and examining different ways of supporting families who rely on the school meals program due to food insecurity," Jason Kamras said in Wednesday's email. "I am in daily contact with my counterparts in Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover in an effort to coordinate our response as much as possible for the region’s students and families."
Kamras said he will ask the School Board on Monday to reallocate $500,000 towards preparing for a COVID-19 response.
Chesterfield County Schools announced in a statement that it has implemented a cleaning schedule in schools and is making plans to continue the teaching and learning process in the event a school closure becomes necessary in the future.
The district also suspended all school trips for students and staff through April 13 and advised any families traveling internationally for spring break to adhere to CDC guidelines including self-quarantining. It said school principals would assist getting work to students who are homebound if needed.
Henrico County Schools issued a similar statement Wednesday morning saying it will also suspend any school sponsored travel outside of the greater Richmond area through April 13.
The district is also preparing for continuing instruction through the possibility of an extended closure by instructing all middle and high school students to bring their school supplied laptops home each day.
Local school districts have invested heavily in personal laptops and other tablets for students and these devices will help facilitate instruction in the case of school closures.
Chris Whitley, Hanover County Schools’ Public Information Officer, did not offer details on the district’s plans and said no final decisions have been made yet.
“This is a very dynamic situation, and we are evaluating all available options at this time,” Whitley said in an email. “We will communicate any decisions we make as soon as possible.”
The CDC says schools do make these kinds of decisions on their own and should be consulting with local health officials to determine when schools should close and for how long.
However, it does call for schools to ensure there is education and meal program continuity including determining if a waiver is needed for state requirements of a minimum number of in-person school days as a condition for funding or graduation.
Dr. Danny Avula, Director of Richmond and Henrico Health Departments, said each school district is so different there are no firm thresholds or guidelines for deciding when to dismiss school and attempt remote learning.
“Each school system has so many variables: their size, their ability and infrastructure to go online, the number of older folks on the faculty,” Avula said. “There are no clear times or guidelines to how many cases it takes to shut schools or, should it happen, how long you close before you can reopen.”
He said all districts are aware their decisions have an impact on the others around them, so school officials have been in close communication to make sure everyone is on the same page.
Representatives from all regional districts and higher education have been meeting as part of the Central Region Incident Management Team to work out details and continue with group decision making.
He said as cases across the country continue to rise, the CDC will continue updating their guidance as well giving local officials a clearer picture on how to proceed.
Fairfax County Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, will close March 16 so teachers can “prepare for the possibility of distance learning in the event of a school closure.” Pulaski County Public Schools will be closed Friday so school officials can do the same.
St. Michael’s Episcopal School made a similar decision by extending its spring break through Monday, March 16, to give teachers a professional development day.
