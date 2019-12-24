The sweet little boy with the equally sweet baby goat draped around his neck smiling back from the cover of ChildFund International's 2019 Real Gifts Catalog isn't showing off the latest fashions for pint-sized people, with a pet barnyard animal thrown in just to up the cuteness factor.
The boy's name is Longida and he lives in Kenya, the catalog says, and the white goat he's holding happens to be a much-needed gift that was given to his family, one that'll help sustain them by providing milk, cheese, yogurt and potential income.
For the throngs of catalogs that grace our mailboxes this holiday season, few likely offer the sort of gifts that have such far-reaching effects; Mosquito nets, camels, flocks of chickens, bicycles, school uniforms, clean water, mattresses and warm blankets - all are items needed and requested by people in the poorest parts of the world, and can be given directly to them through the ChildFund catalog.
Richmond-based ChildFund, an international organization that works to protect and serve the world's neediest children in 24 countries on three continents, started the Real Gifts Catalog in 2011, only back then it was called Gifts of Love and Hope. The name changed in 2014.
Within its photo-filled pages are images of real people who've benefited from donations, said Brenda Lachance Owens, direct marketing director for ChildFund International. In her six years with the organization, she's been to Africa five times - including earlier this year - and in some cases, has taken the photos for the catalog of the gift recipients.
Items run the gamut. Mosquito nets and school uniforms are $11 and $14, respectively, while one dairy goat is $99 and a pig is $95. Starter farms - $395 - include two sheep, a goat, six chickens and feed, while a "barnyard of blessings" for $848 includes a cow, two goats, six chickens and a pig.
If families in Kenya, for example, need goats, which happen to be the catalog's most popular gifted animals, she said, "we will buy goats in country to stimulate the economy, and actually deliver a real goat to a family."
Beyond animals, a student bicycle is $100 while one mattress with a blanket and pillow is $70. The list goes on, all the way up to $4,500 to build a school classroom.
Last year, for example, ChildFund gifted 1,300 goats, 430 bicycles, 62 hand pump wells that allow access to clean water, and 2,600 mosquito nets.
As Americans, "we have everything," Owens said. Most people will never see the plight in other countries, so they "have no concept of how helpful some of these things are to a family."
Donkeys and school uniforms are new to the catalog this year. She explained that in many parts of the world, children are forced to carry heavy water jugs or firewood and other materials for long distances. Having a donkey means the animal can do the heavy-lifting instead, which could also free the children's time for other endeavors, maybe even school.
One donkey is $175, or two are $350.
School uniforms, on the other hand, are $14, but the effect is far greater than the price tag, Owens explained. In places like Africa where school uniforms are often mandatory, she said, the lack of appropriate attire can be a barrier in sending children to school - "sometimes it's the one piece keeping them out of school," she said. But children are eager to learn because "they know its the one thing that's going to change the cycle of poverty."
Nicole Duciaume, ChildFund International senior manager for sponsorship partnerships, shared that she was present at a community ceremony in Bolivia in 2015 when a family that had received a cow two years earlier through the catalog was able to give its calf to a neighbor.
"The original cow was not only a blessing to that one family," Duciaume said by email, "but it was being shared with another family." She said the donating family "beamed with pride" as "they had the chance to be the 'giver' and to pass the blessing and opportunities to others."
Richmond resident Ed Street has a ChildFund sponsor for decades, he said, but also has been giving the catalog gifts annually - usually an animal - and often in honor of his friends and family.
"Like most families, our family is fortunate - we don't really need more things for Christmas," he said. "I like the idea of giving one of these gifts in their name," in part, because it then encourages the recipients to do the same.
"It's a very unique gift," Street said, then added: "Giving a gift that gives...is much more in the true sense of Christmas."
For information about the Real Gifts Catalog or ChildFund International, visit www.childfund.org.
