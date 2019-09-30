Nature’s inherent beauty was their inspiration. So were 35,000 archived slides of native plants taken during the 1960s and 1970s by Richmonder Newton Ancarrow.
Botanical artists from across the Mid-Atlantic region brought select native plants to life using graphite, colored pencil, watercolor and pen and ink. Forty of the fascinating artworks will be displayed for public viewing in the exhibit “Ancarrow’s List: Native Plants by the River’s Edge.”
The juried exhibit, presented by Plants of the James River Project, will premiere Tuesday through Oct. 31 in the Lora M. Robins Library at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, and Nov. 4 through Dec. 22 in the James Branch Cabell Library at Virginia Commonwealth University. There’s no fee for admission at either location. Sponsors and related public lectures with receptions are detailed at bit.ly/PJRPart.
The exhibit is the brainchild of Richmonders Judy Thomas, C.B. Exley, Paula Blair and Betsy Lyon, who were inspired while attending the 2016 American Society of Botanical Artists Conference.
“Richmond is so horticulturally and ecologically unique, so it provided an opportunity to do a local project around native plants,” Thomas said.
For three years, these botanical artists orchestrated details for the exhibit through their nonprofit organization, Plants of the James River Project.
“It’s an exhibit where people can really understand the important legacy of Ancarrow’s work and become better environmental stewards,” Thomas said.
“Many native plants are under threat due to overdevelopment, pollution, foot traffic and invasive species,” said Thomas, noting that an estimated 87% still exist, when comparing Ancarrow’s records with plants found today. But many native plants along the James River are overrun with invasive plants that can choke out native species.
“People don’t know what’s native and not,” she said. “We hope the beautiful images will help them better understand their world and become better stewards. Perhaps they will see the beauty as represented in botanical art and plant natives in their own yard.”
Who was Newton Ancarrow?
In the 1950s, Newton Ancarrow was a Richmond youngster who fished, boated and played along the banks of the James. No one, including himself, ever dreamed he would one day become one of the river’s most passionate environmentalists.
After earning chemistry and physics degrees at the University of Richmond, Ancarrow turned his talents to building custom-crafted, luxurious speedboats. His Richmond-based enterprise attracted prestigious buyers from across the globe, including kings and sheiks. But the paint of his boats, harbored at Ancarrow Marine along the James River, began to peel. Ancarrow uncovered the cause as routine dumping of raw sewage, heating oil and industrial chemicals into the James.
Disgust transformed into activism. For three years, he photographed native plants along the river shoreline. As Ancarrow educated himself and others about the critical need for water stewardship, he documented through photography another precious resource: native flora growing naturally along the riverbank.
Ancarrow’s slide collection, later gifted to Lewis Ginter’s library, is the most complete census of native plant species growing along the James River Park System. It showcases the beauty of native flora while reinforcing native plant conservation as critical for provision of food, shelter and nesting for native wildlife.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.