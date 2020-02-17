Richmond Catholic Diocese

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced Monday the launch of a monetary settlement program for victims of clergy child sexual abuse.

The announcement came after the Richmond Times-Dispatch reached out to the diocese with questions after obtaining a recording of Bishop Barry Knestout discussing the planned compensation program.

The diocese did not respond to a phone call nor a list of questions emailed Friday before sending the release, which a spokeswoman for the diocese said had been scheduled to go out Monday. The Times-Dispatch had requested answers by Tuesday.

The Independent Reconciliation Program will be administered by BrownGreer PLC, a Richmond-based firm specializing in settlement administration, according to a press release.

People who were abused by a clergy member in the Richmond Diocese as minors can file a claim until April 3, 2020 at richmonddioceseirp.com.

The firm will then determine a monetary settlement offer, which the person can choose to accept or reject within 60 days of receiving the offer. If the settlement is accepted, the person will waive any future civil legal claim relating to sexual abuse against the Richmond Diocese. The person will retain the right to speak about the abuse experience.

“We will never be able to fully compensate for the harm done and we recognize there are many routes that might be followed to achieve justice,” Knestout said in a press release. “We believe this to be the best course for our diocese to reach a just reconciliation with our victim survivors.”

The establishment of the program comes as the diocese kicks off its annual fundraising appeal. This year, the diocese has set a “Bicentennial Challenge” to raise $5 million in the diocese’s 200th year.

The settlement program will be funded by the diocese, but no funds raised through the annual appeal, nor any of the nearly $103 million that has already been pledged for the diocese’s “Living Our Mission” capital campaign, will go toward the settlements, according to the press release.

