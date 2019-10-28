Richmond retirees are slated to receive their first cost-of-living adjustment in 11 years.
At a special meeting Monday, the Richmond City Council unanimously approved a 1% bump to pensions for thousands of retirees in the Richmond Retirement System. The council tapped into a $17.2 million surplus from the last fiscal year to make the $6.2 million commitment.
“This is the beginning of a conversation for us,” said Council President Cynthia Newbille, adding that the council is committed to working with city retirees to address their needs.
The increase is the first retirees will receive since former Mayor L. Douglas Wilder proposed an adjustment in 2008 and the council approved it. By comparison, retirees in the Virginia Retirement System have received a cost-of-living adjustment in all but one year during the same period.
“The [city] retirement system has shown a continued unwillingness to give these increases,” said Rick Pleasants of the Richmond Retired Police Officers Association.
Pleasants said he was pleased with the council vote and hoped it marked a shift in how the city treats its retirees in the future.
Glenwood Burley, a retired Richmond police officer who has been a vocal advocate on the issue, agreed.
“We humbly feel that we have been neglected, disrespected and forgotten,” Burley told the council before the vote. He added: “One percent is 1%, we’ll take it, but I ask you to look at this and do better.”
Mayor Levar Stoney proposed the cost-of-living adjustment in August, when his administration estimated the city would have about $15.4 million left over from the fiscal year that ran from July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019.
The surplus stemmed from higher-than-expected tax collections and lower-than-budgeted spending in city departments. In September, the Stoney administration told the council the sum had risen to $17.2 million.
Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who supported the increase, said she believed retirees deserved a higher adjustment given the higher surplus.
“I don’t know why you all couldn’t have had more than 1%, but as the president of council said, this is a start right here,” Trammell said. “We need to look at this, and we need do better. You all have sacrificed so much for this city.”
The remaining $11 million will be divvied up according to the council’s surplus policy.
Half — about $5.5 million — will go to the city’s rainy day fund. Forty percent, about $4.4 million, will go to cash-fund capital projects. The remaining $1.1 million will go to special purposes the council stipulated. One of those is directing $850,000 to pay down the retirement system’s unfunded liability.
The cost-of-living adjustment for retirees will take effect Jan. 1.
