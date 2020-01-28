A homeless shelter planned for Richmond’s North Side won the City Council’s blessing amid calls from advocates to support the region’s most vulnerable population.
The council on Monday approved a special use permit for The Salvation Army Central Virginia to open a 97-bed shelter at 1900 Chamberlayne Ave. The move will allow the charitable organization to relocate its administrative offices and more than quadruple space for programming.
The initial plans faced backlash from some property owners and civic association in the area. In response to those concerns, The Salvation Army stripped 100 beds out of its original plans.
Kimberly Tucker, director of director of housing and homeless services for St. Josephs Villa, a nonprofit that works with people experiencing homelessness, was among about a dozen advocated who asked the council on Monday to support the request.
“I ask you to strongly consider allowing them to expand these beds, which we desperately need,” Tucker said.
Opponents of the project cited a master plan for the area that does not call for a shelter, specifically. They told the council on Monday they are worried the shelter will dampen development in the area in the long term.
“We want the revitalization promised to us in the master plan. This [request] will destroy our hope,” said Alesa Hemenway, secretary of the Chamberlayne Industrial Center Association. She was one of three people who asked the council to reject the permit Monday.
No council members voted against the shelter.
One – Council Vice President Chris Hilbert – abstained. Hilbert represents the area and had publicly opposed the plans before recusing himself earlier this month. He cited his wife’s former employment with the Salvation Army, and what he said was his concern for the appearance of a conflict of interest if he were to vote against the project.
The Salvation Army bought the building after a two-year search for a bigger facility. The Chamberlayne Avenue building's proximity to downtown, where other homeless service providers are clustered, set it apart from other options, said Stephen Batsche, the charitable organization's executive director.
The sale of the building was contingent upon the council’s approval of the special-use permit, Batsche said. It would then undergo a $5 million to $6 million renovation. The Salvation Army aims to move into the building by spring of next year.
***
Also Monday, the council approved a measure laying the groundwork for new statue that could rise on Monument Avenue.
The measure requested $5,000 to aid a private fundraising effort to honor unheralded African American troops who fought for the Union during the Civil War. The effort, led by a group called the Honor the 14 Foundation, aims to memorialize 14 Medal of Honor recipients from a U.S. Colored Troops regiment of the Union Army.
The troops defeated Confederate forces in September of 1864 at the Battle of New Market Heights in eastern Henrico County.
Councilwoman Kimberly Gray, whose district includes the most prominent stretch of Monument Avenue, proposed the resolution in December. The measure asks Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration to develop a plan for erecting a statue with the private funds.
A site has not yet been selected, but Gray and representatives from the foundation have said they believe it should rise on the strip where Confederate leaders are memorialized.
Honoring the soldiers was one of several recommendations Stoney's Monument Avenue Commission issued in a 2018 report.
Also among those recommendations: removing the statue honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis and adding signs to contextualize the statues honoring generals Robert E. Lee, J.E.B. Stuart and Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson, as well as Confederate naval commander Matthew Fontaine Maury.
Earlier this month, the council requested control of its statues from the Virginia General Assembly by supporting a resolution put forth by 9th District Councilman Michael Jones. State lawmakers are expected to take action on the issue this session.
