The Richmond City Council on Thursday pledged $300,000 to fight housing insecurity and provide for other emergency needs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money will be included in the city budget that takes effect July 1, a spending plan the public health crisis has dramatically altered. Earlier this week, residents who addressed the council during an electronic public hearing called on city leaders to earmark more aid to help families at risk of losing their homes.
“I truly believe that the money we’re appropriating here is going to have a demonstrative impact on those who will need it most as a result of this crisis,” said Stephanie Lynch, the 5th District Councilwoman.
After Monday’s public hearing, Lynch pitched a budget amendment to steer $600,000 to the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Developers who agree to reserve apartments for families making less than the region's median income of $86,400 for a family of four can apply for money in that fund. Some of it also goes to nonprofits that aid the homeless.
The amendment Lynch originally proposed would have zeroed out funding for a smoking cessation program the council created last year when it instituted a new 50-cent per pack cigarette tax.
Lynch argued residents could get help quitting smoking through other channels under Medicaid expansion. However, some on the body were hesitant to eliminate the fledgling program.
After conferring with the Richmond City Health District, which administers the cessation program, Lynch revised her amendment to $300,000.
The compromise allows the cessation program to continue for a second year, albeit with adjustments, said Danny Avula, director of the health district. Peer coaches the health department hired work directly with residents, predominately in African American communities, who smoke and are trying to quit. The cuts would eliminate the department's ability to provide immediate access to nicotine substitutes to participants in the program, Avula said.
“I hope that council, in consideration of doing that, will give us the grace over this next year to find other solutions to deliver the program with high efficacy,” Avula said.
An accompanying text amendment Lynch proposed requests the health department reassess the program and report back to the council at the end of October.
If additional savings are possible at that point, those dollars would also go to a new COVID-19 relief fund that would require a budget amendment to tap. The money will be used for rental assistance, eviction prevention and other emergency needs that may arise in the economic fallout from the crisis.
The Stoney administration told the council in mid-April the virus would cost the city nearly $40 million in new tax revenue between July 1 and June 30, 2021. He recommended eliminating raises he originally proposed for city employees and a slew of new positions in his original plan among $38.5 million in spending cuts.
Some on the council fear revenues could dip even more, as job losses and business closures mount, tourism remains at a standstill and no end to the crisis appears in sight.
In his revised budget, Stoney requested flat funding for the city’s affordable housing trust fund and eviction diversion program, at $2.9 million and $485,000, respectively. Combined, the money can help hundreds of families. But advocates worry thousands more are at risk of ending up on the streets now.
“We certainly want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to make sure that we’re meeting those housing needs,” said Ellen Robertson, the 6th District Councilwoman who chairs the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund advisory board.
The council is slated to vote on the budget May 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.