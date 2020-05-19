A Richmond City Council panel on Tuesday endorsed a path forward for soliciting bids for city-owned properties linked to the failed Navy Hill plan.
The council’s Land Use, Housing and Transportation committee backed a request from Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration to declare surplus: the Richmond Coliseum, the Public Safety Building, three city-owned parking lots and the Theatre Row building on the 700 block of East Broad Street.
If approved by the full council, the resolution would allow the city to begin soliciting development proposals for the publicly-owned real estate.
Leonard Sledge, Richmond’s director of economic development, said the resolution would allow the city to “move expeditiously to seek redevelopment opportunities” for the properties to bring them back on the city’s tax rolls.
The city has received two unsolicited offers involving properties named in the resolution since the Council rejected the $1.5 billion Navy Hill proposal earlier this year.
The first came from Washington D.C.-based developer Douglas Jemal, who offered $15 million for about 15 acres of property near City Hall. Jemal said he would renovate the Coliseum and build a mixed-use project around it. The Stoney administration said his proposal was incomplete, and requested additional information from Jemal, officials told the council earlier this month.
The second came earlier this month from Capital City Partners, an entity behind the original Navy Hill proposal. The firm offered the city $3.17 million for the Public Safety Building. In its place, it wants to build a new $350 development with an office tower and other components originally conceived as pieces of the larger Navy Hill plan.
The city can’t act on either offer without first holding a competitive bidding process. To do so, the council must first authorize the administration to declare the properties surplus.
After rejecting the massive development proposal Stoney championed earlier this year, a bloc of five council members endorsed a new process for developing the property. That process entailed the creation of a small area plan, appraisals of the city-owned properties and “robust” public engagement.
The Stoney administration told the council earlier this month a small area plan is underway now, and the appraisals will be in hand next month.
On Tuesday, 2nd District Councilwoman Kimberly Gray broke with two other members of the panel – Ellen Robertson and Michael Jones – in opposing the resolution to declare the land surplus.
Gray, a vocal opponent of the original Navy Hill plan, said the resolution to surplus the properties was advancing with little public feedback, given how the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted usual procedures for public meetings and limited the city's ability to hold community meetings.
The three-member committee recommended approving the resolution on a 2-1 vote after hearing written feedback from preservation group Historic Richmond, the GRTC Transit Company and one resident.
“I hope we can wake the voters up so they can see what’s going on under their noses,” Gray said after the vote.
The full council is scheduled to weigh the resolution next Tuesday.
