The Richmond City Council has selected a consulting firm to review the $1.5 billion Navy Hill proposal.
Chicago-based C.H. Johnson Consulting, Inc. will vet the complex proposal to replace the Richmond Coliseum and redevelop 21 acres of publicly owned real estate, according to an award notice published last week by the Richmond Department of Procurement Services.
Charles H. Johnson IV, the firm’s president and chief executive officer, declined an interview request Tuesday. “We have not yet met with the client and we can’t speak to press until we meet and discuss city policy,” he stated in an email.
The Department of Procurement Services did not respond Tuesday to a request for the dollar amount of the firm’s agreement with the city, nor the number of bids the city received in response to a solicitation seeking consultants. The request for proposals was issued in September. Prospective firms had three weeks to apply.
The council set aside $190,000 for the effort. C.H. Johnson Consulting will have 90 days to review the plans and issue a report containing its analysis to the council, according to the city-issued request for proposals.
C.H. Johnson Consulting specializes in real estate and hospitality consulting, according to its website. The firm lists on its website a number of case studies it has completed for convention or conference centers, sports facilities, performing arts centers and other attractions.
In September 2016, the firm endorsed building a new arena in Virginia Beach after completing a feasibility study.
“A new arena development would provide a venue for nearby residents and also for additional tourists,” the firm stated in a PowerPoint presentation delivered at the time. “Virginia Beach does extremely well as a tourism destination, but adding an arena to the existing tourism infrastructure could allow for even greater economic benefits to the city.”
What the council is asking the firm to do is more in-depth; it must evaluate the assumptions on which the massive downtown redevelopment project relies.
The plans call for a 17,500-seat arena that would replace the Richmond Coliseum, more than 2,000 apartments and condominiums, a high-rise hotel, 1 million square feet of commercial and office space, 260,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, renovation of the historic Blues Armory, a new transfer plaza for GRTC Transit System bus riders and infrastructure improvements.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's administration has proposed creating a tax increment financing zone to pay for the new arena. The zone would divert all new real estate tax revenues from an 80-block area of downtown to pay back the project's bondholders. Over 30 years, the arena debt would cost the city as much as $600 million.
NH District Corp. – the group led by Dominion CEO Thomas F. Farrell II – has said it will privately source $900 million for the first phase of the project if the Council greenlights the plans.
The consulting firm's work will take place concurrently with the council’s own review of the project, which is expected to stretch into early next year before a final vote is scheduled. A citizen commission the council appointed to study the plans is supposed to issue a separate report of its findings this month.
