Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... THE CITY OF RICHMOND IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHEASTERN CHESTERFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF HOPEWELL IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE NORTHEASTERN CITY OF PETERSBURG IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... WESTERN CHARLES CITY COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHEASTERN HENRICO COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 530 PM EDT. * AT 440 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CHESTER, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...70 MPH WIND GUSTS AND HALF DOLLAR SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...MINOR DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS POSSIBLE. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. WIND DAMAGE IS ALSO LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS. * THIS SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE NEAR, COLONIAL HEIGHTS AND ETTRICK AROUND 450 PM EDT. PETERSBURG, HOPEWELL AND FORT LEE AROUND 455 PM EDT. PRINCE GEORGE AROUND 500 PM EDT. JORDANS POINT AROUND 505 PM EDT. GARYSVILLE AROUND 510 PM EDT. BURROWSVILLE AROUND 520 PM EDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THIS SEVERE THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE MEADOWVILLE, WAYSIDE, RICHMOND HEIGHTS, BIRCHETT ESTATE, VARINA, BARNETTS, JORDAN POINT COUNTRY CLUB, DREWRYS BLUFF, PETERSBURG NATIONAL BATTLEFIELD AND CENTRALIA. PEOPLE AT JOHN RANDOLPH MEDICAL CENTER, AND TRI-CITIES ER SHOULD SEEK SAFE SHELTER IMMEDIATELY! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. PLEASE REPORT SEVERE WEATHER BY CALLING 757-899-2415, POSTING TO THE NWS WAKEFIELD FACEBOOK PAGE, OR USING TWITTER @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. && HAIL...1.25IN; WIND...70MPH