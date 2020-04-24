Residents can weigh-in Monday on the scaled back budget Richmond is considering in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council is holding an electronic public hearing on Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposed spending plan that would take effect July 1 and run through June 30, 2021. Already dramatically altered by the crisis, officials say the plan may require amendments over the next several months as the full scope of the economic fallout comes into focus.
Before the public health crisis, Stoney proposed a $782.6 million budget. That version of the budget would have paid for across-the-board 2% raises for city employees and $16 million in new funding for city schools.
Six weeks later, those items are dashed. Gone are the raises, $10 million of the new funding for Richmond Public Schools and a dozen new positions slated for the Department of Parks and Recreation, Animal Care and Control, Human Services and City Attorney’s Office.
In all, Stoney recommended last week that the council excise $38.5 million in spending he initially proposed. That includes $9.4 million for vacant positions across the bureaucracy, signaling the hiring freeze he ordered when the emergency began will stretch months.
Levies on real estate, personal property, meals, businesses and others are projected 5% to 15% lower than Stoney’s pitched in March before the pandemic.
With business closures and thousands out of work, tax revenues from consumer sources – meals, sales, admissions, lodging – could fall even more, council members worry.
“There’s no projection the mayor could put out that would be too conservative or too drastic,” said Michael Jones, the 9th District councilman. “The reality is this: Nobody knows for certain.”
If faced with a deficit, officials could tap the city’s rainy day fund or take other measures to balance the budget. Among them: laying off or furloughing city employees, eliminating programs and services or slashing funding to nonprofit and other nongovernmental organizations the city supports through its non-departmental budget.
In its scaled back spending plan, the Stoney administration preserved millions in city funding for the outside organizations, an approach some on the council raised questions about during a work session last week.
“I’m concerned about the fact that we’re fully funding the non-departmental [budget] and entertaining cuts to city services and departments,” said Kimberly Gray, the 2nd District Councilwoman, during the work session.
Others defended it, citing the work the organizations do and their impact on residents who face dire straits because of the crisis.
“That’s money that’s usually going to support some of the most disadvantaged people we have in our city,” said Andreas Addison, the 1st District Councilman, in an interview.
The council is slated to vote on the revised budget next month. Its members will discuss the plan at an electronic work session Monday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. At 6 p.m., the body will convene electronically and hold a public hearing on the budget.
To address the council during the public hearing, residents must register with the Clerk’s Office by 10 a.m. Monday morning. Feedback sent to the clerk’s office in writing will also be distributed to the council members.
At Monday’s meeting, the council is also poised to approve an amnesty period for penalties and interest on most local taxes due between March and the end of June. The program is intended to ease the financial strain small businesses are dealing with because of the crisis.
Stoney said his administration is also working with two council members to introduce a similar ordinance pertaining to real estate and personal property taxes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.