Another set of eyes to review the $1.5 billion Navy Hill plan will cost the Richmond City Council $215,000, according to a contract with a Chicago-based consultant the council officially retained last week.
The sum is $25,000 more than the council originally indicated it would spend on a consulting firm to vet the proposal that would replace the Richmond Coliseum and redevelop 21 acres of publicly owned downtown real estate. Some council members said they learned of the higher price tag only after the contract was executed on Dec. 16.
“I’m just not sure it’s a good use of the taxpayer’s dollars,” said Kristen Larson, the 4th District Councilwoman.
Hiring the firm, C.H. Johnson Consulting Inc., was already a point of contention on the council. Earlier this month, Larson, and three other council members tried to block the hire. They cited a link between the C.H. Johnson Consulting and a consultant that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration previously hired, Hunden Strategic Partners.
The founder of Hunden Strategic Partners worked for C.H. Johnson Consulting from December 2000 to February 2006. Larson and opponents of the hire said they viewed the link as a conflict of interest and questioned whether C.H. Johnson Consulting would provide an impartial analysis if hired.
Despite the objections, a majority of the council voted to solidify the choice.
The firm was one of two that responded to the council’s solicitation, issued in late September and closed three weeks later, in mid-October. The other was the Robert Bobb Group, a consulting firm headed by former Richmond city manager, Robert Bobb.
The Bobb Group stated it would take four to six months to review the plans as required by the council’s RFP, according to its bid, which the Department of Procurement Services provided in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. It proposed a price tag of $750,000 to do so in that time frame, or $250,000 for a 60-day, truncated study.
C.H. Johnson Consulting initially estimated a review of the project would cost $250,000, but winnowed the sum down to $215,000 after conferring with the procurement selection panel.
A draft timeline sent to council members by Council Chief of Staff Lawrence R. Anderson shows a deadline of Feb. 10 for the firm to present its findings. That would be two weeks before a final vote on the project, scheduled for Feb. 24, according to the timeline.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration spent 18 months reviewing and negotiating terms of the project with NH District Corp, the development group led by Dominion Energy CEO Thomas F. Farrell II.
Stoney released the plans in August. Since then, a citizen commission the council appointed reviewed the project. This week, the commission warned the proposal poses a risk to the city’s funding for core services and schools.
The plans call for: a 17,500-seat arena that would replace the Richmond Coliseum; more than 2,000 apartments and condominiums; a high-rise hotel; 1 million square feet of commercial and office space; 260,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; renovation of the historic Blues Armory; a new transfer plaza for GRTC Transit System bus riders; and infrastructure improvements.
